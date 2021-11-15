ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chidobe Awuzie Activated Off COVID-19 Reserve List

By SportsGrid
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID-19 continues to impact the NFL, and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was one of the latest players to end up on the COVID-19 reserve list. However, the 26-year-old’s time away from the team came to an end...

