Michael Gallup is ready to return for the Dallas Cowboys, and they couldn't be happier. After having seen their usually prolific offense nearly shut out by the Denver Broncos in Week 9, it stands to reason adding Gallup back to the mix will only help Dak Prescott regain his swagger going forward, after struggling to one of his (if not the) worst games of his NFL career in his return from a calf strain this past weekend. Gallup was moved to injured reserve following the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a calf strain of his own, and was recently designated to return from IR on Oct. 26 -- starting his 21-day window to either revert back to IR or be activated to the 53-man roster.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO