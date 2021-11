Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury, per Around The NFL. Jones apparently aggravated the hamstring in Thursday’s team practice in limited action. He went on to miss Friday’s practice due to the injury and is likely to come down to the wire in terms of his status for Sunday against the Titans. Hamstring issues have already kept the veteran wide receiver out of three games so far this season.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO