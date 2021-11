Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 9 game against the San Francisco 49ers, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Murray didn't practice all week, but Kingsbury said if the Cardinals feel like he can play at a “high level” in the pocket, then Murray will be active Sunday. The game is scheduled for 4:25pm ET, so fantasy owners will need to have an insurance plan in place. Jordan Love, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Justin Fields could all be potential options. Colt McCoy will start for the Cardinals if Murray is unavailable.

