UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez Betting Preview

By SportsGrid
 4 days ago
The main event showcases former champion Max Holloway taking on Yair Rodriguez. Both fighters are an inch under six feet tall, but Rodriguez will have a two-inch reach advantage. Despite the reach disadvantage, Holloway comes into the bout as a heavy favorite and with good reason. Holloway has three losses in...

