ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Reese's Bakes Its Very Own Limited-Edition Thanksgiving Pie

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its first-ever cereal box and AR game collaboration with the infamous artist KAWS, Reese’s is rolling out its very own pie for Thanksgiving. The iconic cereal and candy brand has been celebrating all the key holidays with...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Reese’s selling giant 3.25-pound Peanut Butter Cup ‘pie’ for Thanksgiving

(NEXSTAR) – Move over pumpkin pie. Hershey’s has unveiled your new favorite dessert for Thanksgiving. The company is selling a giant 9-inch Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie. The largest Reese’s Peanut Butter cup ever weighs in at a whopping 3.25 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate. “When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no […]
Mashed

The Biggest Fried Egg Mistake You're Making, According To Robert Irvine

On paper, making eggs sounds easy, but once you hit the kitchen, you may have to deal with a slew of problems you never expected. According to HuffPost, many home chefs run the risk of breaking the yolks, cooking eggs too hot, or even using the wrong pan. While these mistakes and more have the potential to undo any breakfast plans, Robert Irvine believes there is another, smaller error that has caused its fair share of havoc and wrecked too many meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Kaws
EatThis

ALDI's Much-Anticipated New Holiday Items Are Officially Here

Spooky season is officially over, which means supermarkets are busy stocking their aisles with seasonal staples for holiday feasts. Experts are recommending that Americans plan their menus early this year as grocery shoppers across the country confront shortages, shipping delays, purchase limits, and overall higher prices. ALDI, one of America's...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Peanut Butter Cups#Food Drink#Ar#Ihop
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting Are the Quintessential Fall Dessert

The one ingredient that screams “fall”? Pumpkin, of course — and bakers go wild embracing the winter squash, making it the star of a variety of desserts from cakes and cheesecakes to pies. Among them: Martha Stewart, who has created the quintessential — and likely most delicious — fall dessert we’ve come across yet: pumpkin bars topped with cream cheese frosting.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

Genius Spends Only $150 a Year on Food by Eating Every Meal at Six Flags

Lots of us like to clip coupons. Saving a buck on a grocery-store item we were going to purchase anyway can provide an exciting rush. A dollar saved and all that. And then there are the extreme couponers — perhaps you know one; perhaps you are one — who make a serious hobby of getting more for less.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
TODAY.com

How to get free fries at McDonald's for the rest of the month

The old saying goes that "there's no such thing as a free lunch"— but for the rest of the month that's only partly true. Right now, members of the McDonald’s rewards app can claim an offer for a free medium soft drink and medium fries when they buy a Crispy Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy