In June 2021, Apple Inc. disclosed they would soon store state-issued identification cards in the iPhone’s Wallet app. Apple is trying to get its tentacles in a global ID infrastructure, giving it more power, control, and financial profitability over consumers in the U.S. and globally. Apple would likely combine its biometric security measures like Face ID with state-issued digital IDs. Apple’s market power lies in its ability to build and construct its own ecosystem. One great example of this is Apple’s App Store.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO