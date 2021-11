The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. REVIEW – If you’re anything like me, you always want/need more storage on your device. Certain fruit-themed brands charge a massive premium for larger storage options so many of us end up with very limited hard drives on our computers or tablets. Satechi has previously helped with that gap by providing external USB-C SSD (solid state drive) enclosures that allow you to instantly connect much larger storage drives for a fraction of the price. They also make great multi-function USB-C hubs with a variety of form factors and ports (such as the Satechi Type-C Multi-port Adapter 4K with Ethernet V2 ). Some genius at Satechi must have had a lightbulb moment and combined the two ideas into a single magical device, which gives us the Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter. I tested it out on both Mac and Windows laptops, and what follows are my rambling and mostly unstructured thoughts. The short version is that it’s earned a place as a daily use device instead of gathering dust in a drawer after the review is done.

