Review: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ enchants with awkward teen heroine, catchy Lin-Manuel Miranda songs

By Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Disney Animation's 60th film “Encanto” introduces a dysfunctional Colombian clan we can all relate to preparing for our own Thanksgiving family dinners.

The fabulous Madrigals have way more super-cool abilities but similar problems deep down in the musical fantasy, fueled by a bevy of peppy new Lin-Manuel Miranda songs. Directed by “Zootopia” filmmakers Byron Howard and Jared Bush, “Encanto” (★★★ out of four; rated PG; in theaters Nov. 24) centers on a teenager who doesn’t feel special around her astounding family members, though she learns that each has their own role to play for a happy collective. While the narrative doesn’t totally land, the voice cast is solid and the vibe is consistently joyous.

Holiday movie preview: 10 new films you can't miss, from 'West Side Story' to new 'Spider-Man'

Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, center) is the only ordinary child of the magical Madrigal family in Disney's musical "Encanto." DISNEY

Enthusiastically played by Stephanie Beatriz ( “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” ), Mirabel is a 15-year-old member of the large Madrigal family, who reside in an enchanted house and are celebrities in their Colombian mountain village. Decades ago, matriarch Abuela Alma (María Cecilia Botero) was saved from tragedy by a magical candle, and ever since then, each child born into her family has been given a special ability when they turn 5: Mirabel’s extremely buff sister Luisa (Jessica Darrow) is super-strong, their “perfect” sibling Isabela (Diane Guerrero) can conjure beautiful flowers, and gossipy cousin Dolores (reggaeton singer Adassa) has crazy good hearing.

Mirabel is the one exception, having never received a gift, and it makes her feel like an outsider in her own home. However normal she might be, Mirabel is the first to notice something wrong with the mojo that makes the Madrigals special, and when no one really wants to listen to her warnings, she goes on a quest to fix it so she can finally live up to her grandmother’s lofty standards. Along the way, she learns of the insecurities underlying the various Madrigals' cool talents, as well as meets her long-lost uncle Bruno ( John Leguizamo ), who became estranged from the family because of his gift of prophecy.

Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda's creativity astounds again with Netflix musical 'tick, tick ... BOOM!'

Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) ventures to save her family's magic and meets her long-lost uncle Bruno (John Leguizamo) in "Encanto." DISNEY

Co-written by Bush and Charise Castro Smith ( “The Haunting of Hill House” ), “Encanto” utilizes Miranda’s songs (like those he wrote for “Moana” and “Vivo” ) for exposition and character development. “The Family Madrigal” is the catchy opening number sung by Mirabel breaking down the main characters, “Waiting on a Miracle” is a stunning “I Want” song that’ll be many little girls’ favorite tune, “Surface Pressure” is a window into the metaphorical weight Luisa carries on her muscular shoulders, and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” acts as the film’s delightful ensemble showstopper.

Miranda’s accordion-powered music is a part of the movie’s overall spotlight on Colombian culture, and the various different Madrigals pop amid this vibrant landscape, courtesy of some outstanding animation. Beatriz’s Mirabel is a poster child for awkwardness – however, that plus a wonderful sense of humor and big heart make her a quite enjoyable character to watch on a journey of identity and acceptance. And voiced endearingly well by Leguizamo, Bruno arrives later in the proceedings but still manages to hijack “Encanto” as the family’s scene-stealing, oddball black sheep.

Young Antonio (voiced by Ravi Cabot-Conyers) is a shy boy who can communicate with animals in "Encanto." DISNEY

The plot, however, lets them down after a buoyant start gives way to a third act that seems to miss the film’s central point. Also, the family is so huge that some interesting supporting characters get lost as the story shifts to Mirabel’s main quest, and the movie just doesn’t have enough run time to flesh out the fascinating relationship between the Madrigals and the neighbors who hang on their every deed.

But some storytelling misfires won’t keep this movie being loved by kids and “Hamilton” junkies. From the catchy tunes to the lovable Mirabel, “Encanto” conjures a winning musical tale about universal family ties.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Review: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ enchants with awkward teen heroine, catchy Lin-Manuel Miranda songs

