Staying sunny with a big warmup for the start of the new week

There's plenty of sun out today, but the northeast breeze continues to pump in cooler air. We'll top out in the lower to mid 60s today but warmer days are set for this weekend! Highs to mid 70s Saturday then upper 70s Sunday before another cold front shoots through the region into early Monday morning. There is a chance of showers, but it's not very likely most of us receive any rain (where have I heard that before?). Cooler air moves in for Monday and Tuesday, and some of the first freezes of the season could drop in by Tuesday morning! But from there, it's warmer weather ahead with highs back into the 70s before Thanksgiving and highs into the mid 70s and staying mostly dry for Thanksgiving Day. But there is a storm that's forecast to get closer to the region by Friday, so a chance of showers and thunderstorms will enter the forecast by then. I'm not highly confident in the timing for rain by then, so stay tuned fore more changes to that forecast that are certain to come. Have a good day, and a great weekend!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO