Staying sunny with a big warmup for the start of the new week

By Carson Meredith
WAAY-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're kicking off the new work week on a quiet but chilly note. Temperatures this morning have dropped to the mid 30s with clear skies. A dry cold front moved through North Alabama last night, which helped to...

WJCL

Big temperature drop to start Thanksgiving week

The weekend is here! Temperatures will start chilly on Saturday before rebounding into the 60s for highs. Sunday is the pick day of the weekend with highs around 70. Lurking for the start of Thanksgiving week is a cold blast that will lead to the first frost or freeze of the fall season for many locations. The good news, is temperatures will start to rebound by Thanksgiving Day, so don't cancel any outdoor plans. Thanksgiving looks suntastic!
WDSU

A Wonderful Weekend, Another Front, and Your Thanksgiving Forecast!

There's plenty of sun out today, but the northeast breeze continues to pump in cooler air. We'll top out in the lower to mid 60s today but warmer days are set for this weekend! Highs to mid 70s Saturday then upper 70s Sunday before another cold front shoots through the region into early Monday morning. There is a chance of showers, but it's not very likely most of us receive any rain (where have I heard that before?). Cooler air moves in for Monday and Tuesday, and some of the first freezes of the season could drop in by Tuesday morning! But from there, it's warmer weather ahead with highs back into the 70s before Thanksgiving and highs into the mid 70s and staying mostly dry for Thanksgiving Day. But there is a storm that's forecast to get closer to the region by Friday, so a chance of showers and thunderstorms will enter the forecast by then. I'm not highly confident in the timing for rain by then, so stay tuned fore more changes to that forecast that are certain to come. Have a good day, and a great weekend!
WBKO

Cold end to the week, but we stay sunny!

Sunshine and cold Friday, seasonable and cloudy for the weekend!. We've got rain on the way this weekend, but not before dry and seasonable conditions on Saturday - perfect for Hilltoppers football!. Chilly Thursday afternoon with decreasing clouds!. Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST. Clouds are decreasing this...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Dry Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a frigid start with lows in the low to mid 20’s and even some places feeling in the teens! Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for your pets so bring them inside! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a seasonably chilly day with more clouds than sunshine and stay dry for Light Up Night, but you’ll still need to bundle up as temperatures will be in the mid 40s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sunday highs are staying near normal, but our next area of low pressure arrives bringing widespread light rain though...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WAAY-TV

Milder weekend weather doesn't last long

Tonight won't be as cold but we'll still dip into the mid to upper 30s to start Saturday. Clouds are on the way, too, but they're thin, high clouds meaning you'll see filtered sunshine on Saturday. The rain holds off until Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers sweep in ahead of the...
brproud.com

Friday Night: Warm & sunny Saturday; Chilly start to the holiday week

Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly overnight. Morning temperatures will be in the low and mid 40s. Some spots north and east of Baton Rouge may even drop into the upper 30s. Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild with highs will be in the low and mid 70s. Clouds will return late Saturday night and early Sunday. Overnight temperatures in the mid 50s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chill In The Air For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be a chill in the air as you prepare for Thanksgiving next week, but expect warmer temperatures to return by Thursday afternoon and evening. Tuesday, a strong cold front slides south through the Florida peninsula turning our breeze to the northwest dropping temperatures into the lower 60s and upper 50s. The breeze continues Tuesday night, but gets a little lighter by Wednesday. With a clear sky and cool dry air over the area, Wednesday morning will start with a chill but warm up a little bit at night. Thursday, the breeze turns to the northeast and eventually east....
MIAMI, FL
WAAY-TV

Beautiful Fall day in store, cold front pushes through by end of weekend

After a chilly and breezy start to the day, temperatures rebound quickly by the late morning. Highs this afternoon top out around 60 with plenty of sunshine, and you are certainly going to want to enjoy this while you can especially if you are not a fan of the cold weather. Cloud coverage picks up tonight ahead of our next system moving through. Lows tonight will be well above freezing, in the 40's.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Flood Threat Continues With More Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wearing a raincoat is a must these next few days thanks to a wet weather pattern that is sticking around through the weekend. Showers and storms have continued to develop right along the coast and drift to the south across the area Friday afternoon. A stronger northeast breeze will be developing Friday evening which will continue to push showers through the area Friday night and again Saturday. These quick-moving showers may not lead to flooding like the past few days, but they will continue to be in the forecast through the weekend. The stronger breeze will keep the beach and boat hazards in place both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts near 30 knots have a small craft advisory in effect along with a high risk of rip currents. High temperatures on Saturday stay in the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip. A strong cold front will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight with a burst of cool air. South Florida will wake up to the 50s on Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies. The pleasant weather and cool temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving Day.
MIAMI, FL

