KWHI NOW CARRYING COUNTRY MUSIC FROM ‘THE LEGEND’

Nashville's finest came out to celebrate the writers and publishers of country music’s biggest songs of 2020 at the 59th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards, held November 8-10 across all @ascap social media handles. Josh Osborne won his first Songwriter of the Year honor, Sony Music Publishing took Publisher of the Year and Ashley Gorley earned his second career Song of the Year award, for the anthemic Lee Brice single, "One of Them Girls." This year saw 18 songwriters win for the first time – a clear indication that country music continues to evolve and open its arms to new talent. We also paid tribute to the late Connie Bradley, the trailblazing head of ASCAP's Nashville office who opened doors for countless songwriters and women in the music business.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO