KWHI NOW CARRYING COUNTRY MUSIC FROM ‘THE LEGEND’

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKWHI has a new country music provider. KWHI is now carrying country music...

kwhi.com

www.ascap.com

2021 ASCAP Country Music Awards

Nashville's finest came out to celebrate the writers and publishers of country music’s biggest songs of 2020 at the 59th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards, held November 8-10 across all @ascap social media handles. Josh Osborne won his first Songwriter of the Year honor, Sony Music Publishing took Publisher of the Year and Ashley Gorley earned his second career Song of the Year award, for the anthemic Lee Brice single, "One of Them Girls." This year saw 18 songwriters win for the first time – a clear indication that country music continues to evolve and open its arms to new talent. We also paid tribute to the late Connie Bradley, the trailblazing head of ASCAP's Nashville office who opened doors for countless songwriters and women in the music business.
KBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1990, Pam Tillis released the single, “Don’t Tell Me What to Do.”. Today in 1995, BlackHawk released the single “Like There Ain’t No Yesterday.”. Today in 1996, Terri Clark’s album, “Just The Same” and Reba McEntire’s “What If It’s You” album arrived in stores. Today in 2001, it...
Billboard

Country Music Association Teams With Solo Music For NFT Collection

The Country Music Association has inked an exclusive partnership with Solo Music for an NFT drop in celebration of the upcoming "55th Annual CMA Awards," which airs Nov. 10 on ABC. The NFT collection will debut Nov. 12, featuring artwork surrounding the CMA Awards trophy. Solo has previously announced partnerships with singer-songwriter Eric Paslay, songwriter Tommy Cecil and recording studio Capricorn Studio.
ABC7 Chicago

Music educators from around the country to attend CMA Awards in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN -- 30 music educators from around the country will travel to Nashville for the 55th Annual CMA Awards. The teachers will be recognized as part of the Country Music Association Foundation's "Music Teachers of Excellence" program. "I think anytime that music education is put on the spotlight it's...
grmag.com

Country music artist to perform in Holland

A country music singer and songwriter will perform at an annual Holland festival. Chase Bryant was named the final musical act to perform at the 2022 Tulip Time festival at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Holland Civic Center, 150 W. Eighth St. Bryant arrived on the music scene...
thetacomaledger.com

Dan + Shay bringing country music to Tacoma

Nothing beats having live music back. Live music is back in full swing and the community is here for it. There is nothing like a bunch of country music fans to get the ball rolling. Country music fans are already a rowdy group of individuals and when they come together for an artist they love, it makes the concert experience so much fun since everyone feeds off of each other.
MyStateline.com

Country music's biggest night

The Country Music Association set the stage in Nashville, and Miranda Lambert is slated to open the show for the first time. Other stars include Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Luke Combs.
WATE

Country music through the eras as seen from the Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Grand Ole Opry has been a witness to the evolution of country music over its previous 5,000 Saturday night broadcasts. For a walk through history of the last nine-and-a-half decades, country music fans can visit the Opry’s 5,000th Exhibit through the end of the year.
capenews.net

Music Room Welcomes Country Blues Band From Indiana

Two-time Billboard Music Award nominee’s The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band will be performing at The Music Room in West Yarmouth on Saturday, November 20. Start time is 8 PM. The country blues band is led by Reverend Peyton, considered to be one of the premier finger-picker players of the...
Santafe New Mexican.com

A legend comes alive in music and dance

In the 1840s and 1850s, professional gambler Doña María Gertrudis Barceló, also known as Doña Tules, ran a gambling hall and brothel in Santa Fe. Not much is known about her early life. She was born in the state of Sonora, Mexico, around 1800 to Spanish ranchers and moved to New Mexico in 1821. In 1835, she established a popular hotel and casino on Burro Alley in the heart of downtown Santa Fe.
San Diego Channel

Tens of thousands mourn Brazilian country music singer

GOIANIA, BRAZIL (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans of Brazilian country music singer Marília Mendonça have gathered to pay tribute to the 26-year-old Latin Grammy winner. Mendonça and four other people died in a plane crash Friday on their way to a concert. Mourners lined up for hours Saturday...
Wide Open Country

Signature Songs by Country Legends, From 'I Walk the Line' to 'Stand By Your Man'

Country music has produced many legendary performers. What songs do you think of first when you hear the names Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, John Denver and Kenny Rogers? They are some of the most iconic country performers in history, and here are the signature songs for which they will be forever remembered.
No Depression

THROUGH THE LENS: Legends of Roots Music

This week we continue our “photos of the week” theme. While last week’s column looked at women artists leading the way in roots music, this week we feature a sampling — just a sampling — of legends in the genre that ND photographers have seen in concert in the past month or so.
