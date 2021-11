Inflation is the predominant topic of economic conversation in America for the first time in about 30 years. Joe Biden, who was only about a decade into his political career at that time — virtually an embryo by congressional standards — is now President and seems to have learned very little in that time. It is somewhat ironic that a guy who ran as “the most pro-union president” ever has presided over an inflationary spiral that has nullified any wage gains workers have received over the past few years.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO