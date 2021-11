This is starting to feel a little more familiar. Four straight Victory Mondays in a row now, and four straight convincing wins from the New England Patriots. With their absolute beatdown of the Cleveland Browns, this might be a team that nobody wants to face right now. And it was painfully obvious that Cleveland didn’t want to be there about halfway through the very first quarter, which made yesterday’s game my favorite kind: relaxing, enjoyable, and no sweat stains on my recliner from stressing my way through a three hour ordeal.

