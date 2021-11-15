School bus driver texted student about buying weed and going to movies, SC cops say

Submitted by Norman Wagemann. It was the last day of school and the students from this particular junior high school gleefully boarded the school bus excited to be going home after another year of challenging educational drudgery. As the school bus pulled away from the campus, in route to delivering the children to their homes, the understandable exuberance and light heartedness overtook them. They began ripping the no-longer-needed pages out of their notebooks, wadding them up and throwing them celebratorily around the bus. The bus driver, knowing full well his responsibility for maintaining the cleanliness of both the interior and exterior of the bus, thought it unreasonable for him to be left with the results of this jubilation. Consequently he diverted course back to the school, where the waiting principle, still engaged in end of the year send-offs, greeted the returning bus. The bus driver announced to the children the bus departure would be delayed until the interior of the bus was satisfactorily cleaned of the wadded up paper now littering the bus. There was much consternation on the part of the children, but when the principle concurred with the directive, trash cans were retrieved and the paper litter was eliminated.

