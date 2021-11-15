ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bumble: Fall In Love With Dating

Created in collaboration with 72andSunny Amsterdam, the film challenges dating expectations through the eyes of a woman owning her dating journey as a place for self-discovery and exploration. The campaign inspires women to do the same and celebrates those who...

Jack McCall: Late fall produces sights, smells and tastes we love

The changing of the leaves has always made a deep impression on me. I think it is because it reminds me of harvest time. Harvest time. In the words of James Whitcomb Riley, “When the frost is on the punkin and the fodder’s in the shock.” Harvest time. When you reap the rewards of sowing and planting and tending and hoeing and weeding and spraying and a thousand other things which must be done to insure there will be a harvest. Harvest time. When you don’t complain if the harvest is lacking, and you don’t apologize for a bumper crop.
Bumble follows a 'dating journey' in all its messy reality

A new European campaign from Bumble, the female-first dating app, portrays one woman's "dating journey" in all its messy reality, showing that you don't necessarily find your true love the first time around and that dating can be a way to explore and have fun. It's the first work for...
Harvey Estes: Practice makes perfect strangers fall in love

“If you want to play an instrument, you have to p…”. “No, no, no, NO! NOOOOO! Don’t say that word to me!”. Only then did it occur to me, maybe I had ridden my 13-year-old granddaughter a little too hard. About the dreaded P-word: PRACTICE. I don’t know how many...
Lead with Love: When things fall apart … celebrate the wins

We are all aware of times in our life when things are hard or just not working out. Sometimes catastrophic things happen and it feels like everything is falling apart. Or, it’s just a downward spiral of lots of things not falling into place and life feels hard. I’ve been there. When I am not in the flow, I know I am arguing with reality in one way or another and that leads to suffering.
Love Hard Is Riding The Dating Wave Of Women Prioritising Themselves

At the age of 14 I fell in love with a boy called Nick Darling. A name you’d expect to find in the pages of a Meg Cabot book, Nick was everything my Alex Turner-obsessed heart desired. Kind, hazel eyes; side-swept hair; dressed in a purple hoodie from Topman — I wanted, no, needed, to be his girlfriend. So I set about pursuing him in the heady, unhinged way that only teenage girls know. One afternoon in the park, as I prattled away about how much I loved the alt-indie band Hadouken!, my best friend called me out on my shit. "You only like Hadouken! because Nick likes Hadouken!" she retorted — and she was largely right. My personal interests had taken a backseat so I could be at the forefront of his mind.
Fall in Love this Autumn at the Humane Society of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Fall and that means it is time to Fall in Love. Now you could fall in love with a person, but why not look to fall in love with an amazing animal at the Humane Society of Utah?. Starting Monday, November 15 and running through...
Fall’s playlist is lovely, dark and deep – and local

Fall can be dark. It can be cozy. It can be a time for political activism and personal reflection and parties. It’s a complex season and deserves a complex playlist. With those candy-covered Songs of Summer in the rearview, here are five new favorites for autumn from local luminaries. “Yesterdayz,”...
On Another Episode of The Bumbles…

It’s been a while since we have aired a new episode of The Bumbles. Today’s topic covers the importance of respect. More specifically, respect towards Jason’s television shows. What’s with people who don’t pay attention to their shows? You people are absolutely disgraceful and disrespectful!. Don’t Nick My News. Day...
Time well spent: TikTok ushers in a new era of entertainment

More than one billion people around the world now go to TikTok every month to be entertained as they learn, laugh, or discover something new. But they aren’t just jumping on during the half-time ad break. TikTok has ushered in a new era for entertainment, and users are forgoing other forms of entertainment to spend time on TikTok.
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Trailer Debuts With Fashion, Drama & Plenty of Bold Shoes

Warning: Spoilers below for “Emily in Paris” season 1. Bonjour! Though we’re eagerly awaiting the second season of rom-com drama “Emily in Paris,” Netflix has released the trailer today—and it’s filled to the brim with drama, fashion and plenty of dynamic shoes. PR assistant Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is still having a range of adventures in Paris, whether it’s strolling along French beaches or sitting front row at fashion shows. Season 2 finds Cooper obsessing over her season 1 finale tryst with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), while maintaining her friendship with his girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat). Of course, from yacht parties to gossip-filled...
Drew Barrymore on using dating apps to find love: I dip in and out

Drew Barrymore "dips in and out" of using dating apps. The 46-year-old actress is currently single, and has said that while she finds it "hard" to look for love on dating apps, she does like to spend time on them occasionally. Speaking to Gayle King and her 'CBS Mornings' co-hosts...
360Learning: Learning Audrey by 360Studio

360Learning launches the rst reality B2B TV, with real-life employee challenges. 360Learning has launched Learning Audrey, following the success of last year’s award-winning show Onboarding Joei. The company takes B2B lmmaking to the next level with a 5-episode, unscripted reality TV series about workplace and career switch challenges.
AMUSING MUSINGS: Fall in love with learning

I hate to say goodbye to fall, rather to the beautiful, vibrant colors of autumn leaves and the mild temperatures. I rue the inevitable end of autumn, starting from the turning of the calendar page from August to September to the literal change of Daylight Savings Time. It’s rather ironic that rue is not only a verb but also the name of a perennial evergreen shrub.
YouTube: Seat At The Table by Don't Panic

To launch YouTube Originals new series Seat At The Table, creative agency Don’t Panic worked with YouTube and The Wildlife Trusts to create a huge 500sqm poster made from seed and sustainable paper. Creating positive real-world change, YouTube has partnered with Cheshire Wildlife Trust to rewild an acre of intensively-farmed...
