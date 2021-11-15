ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

$600 stimulus check coming for some front-line pandemic workers

By Rachel Estrada
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that $700 million in competitive grant funding will be available through the new Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program to help farmworkers and meatpacking workers with pandemic-related health and safety costs. The announcement was made in press call with...

HOMELESS
PUBLIC HEALTH
BUSINESS
NFL
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Workers United#Food Safety#Kiah#Ffwr#Ppe#Administration#Application#Rfa
HOUSTON, TX
PUBLIC HEALTH
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
FOOD SAFETY
POLITICS
NEW YORK CITY, NY

