ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

O'Rourke launches bid for Texas governor

By Tal Axelrod
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7ZbO_0cx5d22A00

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) announced Monday that he intends to run for governor of the Lone Star State, setting up a heavyweight challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

O’Rourke, who also ran for Senate in 2018 and for president last year, made the announcement in a fundraising email to supporters, where he touted himself as a unity candidate and railed against “fringe policies and incompetence that we see in Texas today.”

“I am running for governor to serve ALL of the people of Texas,” he said. “I believe that the only way we are going to achieve great things for this state is by looking out for each other and moving forward together.”

In a subsequent video posted on Twitter previewing his run, O’Rourke cast his decision to challenge Abbott as a result of the state government’s bungling of a winter storm earlier this year, during which hundreds of Texans died and millions more were without power due to unusually frigid temperatures.

“This past February when the electricity grid failed and millions of fellow Texans were without power, which meant that the lights wouldn’t turn on, the heat wouldn’t run, and pretty soon their pipes froze and the water stopped flowing, they were abandoned by those who are elected to serve and look out for them,” he said. “It’s a symptom of a much larger problem in Texas right now: Those in positions of public trust have stopped listening to, serving and paying attention to and trusting the people of Texas.”

In the video, O’Rourke indicated he would tackle a slate of issues, including strengthening the electricity grid and expanding Medicaid.

“Instead, they’re focusing on the kind of extremist policies around abortion or permitless carry or even in our schools that really only divide us and keep us apart and stop us from working together on the truly big things that we want to achieve for one another. It’s a really small vision for such a big state, but it doesn’t have to be that way.”

O’Rourke’s entry into the race marks a win for Texas Democrats, who had privately fretted that they’d be without a top-tier challenger to Abbott if O’Rourke didn’t throw his hat into the ring.

O’Rourke, a former three-term congressman, first saw his star rise in 2018, when he launched a challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that ignited the grassroots in Texas and across the country. He fell short by under 3 points, a margin that suggested Texas could be within reach for Democrats.

However, he saw far less success in his 2020 presidential bid, dropping out in November of 2019 before any primaries were held. During that campaign, he adopted a slew of progressive policies, including on mandatory gun buybacks, saying at a debate that “hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” a quote that will surely haunt him in a state with a prominent gun culture like Texas.

Since suspending his presidential campaign, O’Rourke launched a voter registration campaign in Texas, touting in his fundraising email that his effort had signed on more than 250,000 new voters. That effort also sent volunteers to help residents during the winter storm.

“Beto O’Rourke enters the race for Governor with the highest name recognition and fundraising ability of any Democratic challenger in a generation,” Ed Espinoza, president of Progress Texas, said in a statement. “Gov. Abbott has spent the past year appeasing the far-right base with policies such as banning abortion, permitless carry, and bizarre covid policies, while doing nothing to address the failing energy grid or access to affordable health care.”

Despite his prominent standing in the state and proven ability to raise funds from across the country, O’Rourke will face stiff headwinds in his challenge to Abbott. After losing to Cruz by under 3 in 2018, Texas went for former President Trump by more than 5.5 points in 2020.

Beyond the dynamics of the state, Abbott has amassed more than $55 million for his campaign and has won statewide several times, making him a difficult opponent to topple.

Reacting to O’Rourke’s announcement Monday, Republicans boasted that the liberal policies he adopted in the presidential race will hurt him in a state that still leans toward Republicans and that Abbott remains in a strong position to fend off a challenge.

“Beto 2.0 vowed to confiscate the firearms of law-abiding citizens, pledged to tear down physical barriers along the border, and supported regulations that would kill over a million jobs across the state and raise taxes and the cost of living on families and small businesses,” said Republican Governors Association spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez. “There's no telling how far Beto 3.0 will go in his vain attempt to stay relevant after running out of promotions to chase in Washington.”

Comments / 4

Related
thecentersquare.com

Abbott urges President Biden to withdraw nomination of Omarova

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on President Joe Biden to “immediately” withdraw a Cornell Law professor as his nominee for Comptroller of the Currency over concerns he has about her policy positions on the banking and oil and gas industries. Saule Omarova testified Thursday before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

Texas governor to Biden: Talk border security with Mexico’s leader during White House summit

exas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter demanding U.S. officials shore up security on the Texas/Mexico border and to ask Mexico's president during Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit to remove federal forces from U.S. businesses south of the border. Immigration is slated to be among topics discussed. Other topics include: climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and economic growth among the three nations, the first summit held since 2016.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

In Bid For Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke Criticizes Gov. Greg Abbott’s Record, Finds Fault With President Biden’s Border Policies

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Beto O’Rourke announced the news on Twitter early Monday morning, Nov. 15. “I’m running for Governor and I want to tell you why,” he began. By the afternoon, he was in his Toyota pickup truck meeting with voters in West Texas. In a one-on-one interview, the former El Paso Congressman sharply criticized Governor Greg Abbott’s record and explained why he believes the incumbent Republican doesn’t deserve a third term. “It’s going to take getting past the small divisive leadership of Greg Abbott, whether it’s the grid failure that knocked millions out of power, and cost hundreds their lives, or the botched...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
arizonadailyindependent.com

Majority of Arizona Republicans Want Former President Trump To Make A Comeback

Despite the nearly three years until the next presidential election, a new poll by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) finds that more than half of Arizona Republicans believe Donald Trump should follow in Grover Cleveland’s footsteps and become the first former president in more than a century to seek the office after losing re-election. The poll finds that, should he decide to run, Trump would be a prohibitive favorite in the race for the GOP nomination, running far ahead of any competitor in a crowded field.
ARIZONA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis threatens to overtake Joe Biden in Presidential prediction market

The Governor overtook Vice President Kamala Harris in October. Prediction markets are showing momentum for “America’s Governor” in becoming the American President. Action on the PredictIt platform shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis nearing President Joe Biden in the estimation of its investors, after having overtaken beleaguered Vice President Kamala Harris weeks ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Tom Cotton demands Biden 'publicly apologize' to Kyle Rittenhouse

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., demanded President Biden "publicly apologize" to Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting that he was a White supremacist during Biden's 2020 campaign. Rittenhouse was acquitted on Friday of all charges in the high-profile case that stemmed from the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots last summer. During his presidential campaign, Biden...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Washington Post

Kevin McCarthy is barking mad

Too often in public life, our leaders are afraid to speak the truth about the hard issues, to focus the American people on what really matters. Fortunately, Kevin McCarthy is not one of those timid leaders. And in the wee hours of Friday morning, he bravely stepped forward and forced the House of Representatives — nay, all of America — to face the truth … about the deli he operated when he was 19.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Sen Ted Cruz#Republicans#Twitter#Texans#Medicaid
Colorado Newsline

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Orlando Sentinel

Mayor Demings: Florida lawmakers’ anti-vax mandate ‘placed politics over people’s safety’

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who sparred with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over vaccine and face-masking mandates throughout the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, derided the Republican-dominated Legislature’s vaccine-mandate bans Thursday as “political overreach” that will lead to more infections. “Simply put, the bills have placed politics over people’s safety,” Demings said today in an email. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

390K+
Followers
46K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy