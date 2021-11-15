What is the difference between COVID-19 and the common cold?
CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – It’s cold and flu season in most of the United States and with the coronavirus pandemic still raging on, how can people tell the difference between the two common illnesses?COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness study
According to the Mayo Clinic , the two illnesses share a number of similar symptoms as both are caused by a virus. Ordinarily, people with COVID-19 can expect to experience such symptoms as: fever, muscle aches, tiredness, fever, and loss or changes to sense of taste or smell. Many of these symptoms are much less likely to develop when experiencing a cold but are possible. A full list of possible symptoms of both illnesses is below.
|Symptom or sign
|COVID-19
|Cold
|Cough
|Usually (presents dry)
|Usually
|Muscle aches
|Usually
|Sometimes
|Tiredness
|Usually
|Sometimes
|Sneezing
|Rarely
|Sometimes
|Sore throat
|Usually
|Usually
|Runny or stuffy nose
|Usually
|Usually
|Fever
|Usually
|Rare
|Diarrhea
|Sometimes
|Never
|Nausea or vomiting
|Sometimes
|Never
|Loss of taste or smell
|Usually (early — often without a runny or stuffy nose)
|Sometimes (especially with a stuffy nose)
|Chills
|Usually
|Rare
|Headache
|Usually
|Rare
According to the CDC , COVID-19 can be spread 1 or more days can pass between when a person becomes infected and when they starts to notice symptoms. Additionally the CDC notes that while COVID-19 can lead to serious complications colds typically do not.
The CDC urges that anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 be tested as soon as possible and minimize exposure to others while waiting on test results.
