What is the difference between COVID-19 and the common cold?

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – It’s cold and flu season in most of the United States and with the coronavirus pandemic still raging on, how can people tell the difference between the two common illnesses?

According to the Mayo Clinic , the two illnesses share a number of similar symptoms as both are caused by a virus. Ordinarily, people with COVID-19 can expect to experience such symptoms as: fever, muscle aches, tiredness, fever, and loss or changes to sense of taste or smell. Many of these symptoms are much less likely to develop when experiencing a cold but are possible. A full list of possible symptoms of both illnesses is below.

Symptom or sign COVID-19 Cold Cough Usually (presents dry) Usually Muscle aches Usually Sometimes Tiredness Usually Sometimes Sneezing Rarely Sometimes Sore throat Usually Usually Runny or stuffy nose Usually Usually Fever Usually Rare Diarrhea Sometimes Never Nausea or vomiting Sometimes Never Loss of taste or smell Usually (early — often without a runny or stuffy nose) Sometimes (especially with a stuffy nose) Chills Usually Rare Headache Usually Rare

According to the CDC , COVID-19 can be spread 1 or more days can pass between when a person becomes infected and when they starts to notice symptoms. Additionally the CDC notes that while COVID-19 can lead to serious complications colds typically do not.

The CDC urges that anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 be tested as soon as possible and minimize exposure to others while waiting on test results.

