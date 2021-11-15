ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What is the difference between COVID-19 and the common cold?

By Seth Rosenthal
 4 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – It’s cold and flu season in most of the United States and with the coronavirus pandemic still raging on, how can people tell the difference between the two common illnesses?

According to the Mayo Clinic , the two illnesses share a number of similar symptoms as both are caused by a virus. Ordinarily, people with COVID-19 can expect to experience such symptoms as: fever, muscle aches, tiredness, fever, and loss or changes to sense of taste or smell. Many of these symptoms are much less likely to develop when experiencing a cold but are possible. A full list of possible symptoms of both illnesses is below.

Symptom or sign COVID-19 Cold
Cough Usually (presents dry) Usually
Muscle aches Usually Sometimes
Tiredness Usually Sometimes
Sneezing Rarely Sometimes
Sore throat Usually Usually
Runny or stuffy nose Usually Usually
Fever Usually Rare
Diarrhea Sometimes Never
Nausea or vomiting Sometimes Never
Loss of taste or smell Usually (early — often without a runny or stuffy nose) Sometimes (especially with a stuffy nose)
Chills Usually Rare
Headache Usually Rare

According to the CDC , COVID-19 can be spread 1 or more days can pass between when a person becomes infected and when they starts to notice symptoms. Additionally the CDC notes that while COVID-19 can lead to serious complications colds typically do not.

The CDC urges that anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 be tested as soon as possible and minimize exposure to others while waiting on test results.

