ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

An American journalist has been jailed for 11 years in Myanmar

By Herb Brewer
houstonianonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican journalist Danny Fenster was convicted behind closed doors last Friday Imprisonment for up to eleven years, Has just been released from prison. A former US diplomat says Fenster has been released. This is related to Bill Richardson, who was ambassador to the United Nations on behalf of the...

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Myanmar’s nightmare now includes systematic torture

Former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson on Thursday completed a mission to Myanmar, in which he met with the ruling military junta “to identify specific ways to speed the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines” to the country, also known as Burma, according to an official statement on his nonprofit organization’s website. The general unofficial assumption is that Mr. Richardson, who has a long record of negotiating hostage and prisoner releases, was seeking freedom for Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist imprisoned for almost six months on spurious charges of subversive activity. The Myanmar regime has just denied Mr. Fenster bail and instituted a new charge against him. Whether this was a sign that Myanmar plans to hold Mr. Fenster longer, or a ploy to extract more ransom for him, was not clear, but the whole sordid episode is in character for a regime that seized power through force in February and has been defying its own people — and pressure from the United States and Europe — ever since.
POLITICS
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Bill Richardson
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treason#Yangon#The United Nations#Ap News Agency#Independent News#Organization However#Frontier Myanmar#Reuters#American American
thedrive

Video Shows U.S. Destroyer's Very Intimate Standoff With Iranian Vessels Over Seized Oil Tanker (Updated)

Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.
MILITARY
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Qatar
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

China Locked Her Up for Reporting on COVID Outbreak—Now She’s Nearly Dead

One of the few journalists who was brave enough to report on the Chinese government’s response to the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan is on the verge of death in prison, her family has said. Former lawyer Zhang Zhan, 38, went to Wuhan as a citizen journalist in February 2020 to report on the unfolding chaos. In a series of videos shot on her phone, she questioned how the government was responding to the outbreak before she was detained in May 2020. She was then sentenced to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” Now, her family says that, as a result of a hunger strike, she’s at risk of death. According to The Guardian, her brother wrote on Twitter that she now weighs less than 90 pounds and and “may not live for much longer.” Zhang Ju wrote: “She may not survive the coming cold winter... I hope the world remember how she used to be.” On Thursday, Amnesty International said Zhang “is at risk of dying if she is not urgently released to receive medical treatment.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy