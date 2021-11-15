ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMU professors testify to adapt laws protecting vulnerable adults against online predatory behavior

By Daniel Magrisso
Echo online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Michigan University Assistant Professor Annemarie Kelly and Associate Professor Christina Marsack-Topolewski have been working and collaborating together for three years now, with the purpose of getting legislation passed that would protect vulnerable adults with disabilities from online sexual abuse and predatory behavior. The EMU professors testified on Oct.19...

