‘Eternals’ tops the box office for the second week with $27.5 million

ktbb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Eternals topped the box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $27.5 million. After two weeks, the film -- starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden -- has earned $118.8 million domestically and has pulled in another $162.6 million from overseas, bringing its current worldwide...

ktbb.com

cosmicbook.news

'Eternals' Underperforms: Second Worst Marvel Box Office Opening

Marking their fourth failure in a row not including Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's Eternals underperforms at the box office with a $71 million opening and is the second-worst opening at the box office for Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige. Estimates at one time were as high as $100...
MOVIES
AFP

Marvel's 'Eternals' tops N.America box office despite mixed reviews

Marvel's new superhero film  "Eternals" took in an estimated $71 million this weekend to top the North American box office, a strong pandemic-era opening if a bit below expectations, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, fresh off her best-director Oscar win for "Nomadland," the film faced some of the worst reviews of any Marvel film -- the only one to draw a "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes -- but has fared well overseas, taking in an impressive $91 million. Led by actors Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, "Eternals" tells the tale of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from several millennia in hiding to save the Earth from the evil Deviants. With "Eternals" gobbling up the biggest chunk of box office pie for the Friday-through-Sunday period, previous leader "Dune" dropped to a very distant second place, at $7.6 million.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Eternals -- a Marvel adventure starring Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $71 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is Dune with $7.6 million, followed by No Time...
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Box Office: Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Tops Box Office Above ‘Clifford’

“Eternals” will keep its crown at the domestic box office, as the Marvel entry is projected to repeat as No. 1 with an estimated $27 million gross in its second weekend. Should current projections pan out, the MCU entry will fall approximately 62% in its sophomore outing. Measured against the second weekends of other Marvel Studios releases this year, that’s a much stepper drop than the 52% sink of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and a healthier one than the 67% tumble “Black Widow” took. However, that latter film simultaneously debuted as a rental on Disney Plus through the streamer’s Premier Access program, a release strategy that undoubtedly impacted its ultimate box office performance.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Eternals Maintains Top Spot While Clifford Opens Strong At Box Office

Eternals continues to occupy the top spot at the box office this week. The Hollywood Reporter says that this weekend's box office saw an additional $27 million added to the domestic total for the MCU's latest. That means Chloe Zhao's picture sits at $118 million at the time of writing. Pretty good for a 10-day release in a pandemic. Even more interesting, it was able to hold off a big family feature in Clifford the Big Red Dog. That all-ages attraction even exceeded expectations with a $14 million opening weekend. Not too shabby for a hybrid release on Paramount+ and in theaters. It will be curious if Eternals can climb to the heights that Shang-Chi and Venom reached over this year. The start has been strong, but it will have to sustain the momentum to have a shot of clearing that $200 million bar. So, the MCU continues to find a way amid uncertain times.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Eternals Retains No. 1 Spot with $27.5M, Dropping 61%; Clifford the Big Red Dog Takes 2nd w/ $16.42M 3-Day/$22M 5-Day Debut

Disney/Marvel’s Eternals repeated atop the North American box office this weekend with an estimated $27.5M — a drop of 61% from its $71.3M opening — as it fended off the Paramount newcomer Clifford the Big Red Dog. The latter film posted a solid opening in second place, while Focus Features’ specialty release Belfast debuted in the top 10.
MOVIES
EW.com

Eternals continues box office reign, Clifford debuts strong in second place

The Eternals continue to reign supreme. The latest installment in the Marvel superhero universe grossed $27.5 million in its second weekend, bringing its 10-day domestic total to $118.4 million. And a big red dog wasn't far behind. Paramount's Clifford the Big Red Dog surpassed box office expectations in its first...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Eternals’ Tops U.K. Box Office, ‘No Time to Die’ Continues Blockbuster Business

Disney release “Eternals” continued to rule the U.K. and Ireland box office for the second weekend in succession with £2.9 million ($3.9 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, now has a total of £10.5 million after two weekends. James Bond film “No Time to Die,” from Universal, continued its blockbuster business with £1.5 million in second position after seven weekends and now has a mighty total of £92.7 million. In its fourth weekend, Warner Bros.’ epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune,” placed third with £1.17 and has...
MOVIES
ktbb.com

Warner Bros. drops new poster for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Warner Bros. has released an all-new poster for The Matrix Resurrections, which hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22. It shows Keanu Reeves' Neo with his hair and beard at John Wick-length, and wearing a long black trench coat. His arm is extended and outstretched, as he was seen in the trailer stopping a hail of bullets.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Conjures Up $4.5M in Previews

Ghostbusters: Afterlife conjured up $4.5 million in Thursday night previews as it opens on the eve of the lucrative Thanksgiving holiday corridor. Sony rolled out the film in 3,450 locations beginning at 4 p.m. local time, including Imax and Premium Large Format screens. The studio and filmmakers are hoping for a three-day debut in the $27 million-$28 million range; other analysts are targeting $30 million-plus. Based on Ivan Reitman’s iconic film Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by his son, Jason Reitman. Billed as the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe, the story tells what happens when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd.
MOVIES
CBS Boston

New Trailer Released For Boston-Filmed Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

BOSTON (CBS) – A new trailer was released this week for the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” and if you look closely you may see some familiar sights. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others. Scenes for the star-studded movie were filmed in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. In the new trailer, Downtown Boston, a snowy Mass Pike and Wheaton College can all be spotted. “Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet. The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.
BOSTON, MA
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds Delroy Lindo to Cast

Delroy Lindo is joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Blade,” starring Mahershala Ali as the titular human-vampire hybrid. Lindo, who most recently appeared in the Netflix Western “The Harder They Fall,” is the first actor to join the cast since Ali broke the news of the “Blade” reboot at the end of Marvel Studios’ 2019 panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli”) is directing the feature project from a script by Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO’s “Watchmen”). It’s unclear who Lindo will be playing, but one strong possibility is Jamal Afari, who in the Marvel comics is the man who raised and...
MOVIES
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Touts “Positive Impact” of ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit, Kevin Feige Teases “Top-Secret” Marvel Project With Her as Producer

Scarlett Johansson stopped for every media outlet Thursday night on a packed red carpet inside the Beverly Hilton, host of the 35th annual American Cinematheque tribute in her honor. Husband Colin Jost, patiently waiting at the end of the line next to her Avengers comrade Jeremy Renner, handed Johansson, with two interviews left, a glass of champagne. “Thankfully he’s here,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter, the first of the final two outlets. “He’s got a show on Saturday, but I was like, ‘You’re coming. I don’t care if you’re tired.’ It’s been really overwhelming and I’m finally at the end...
CELEBRITIES

