‘Eternals’ tops the box office for the second week with $27.5 million

Eternals continues to occupy the top spot at the box office this week. The Hollywood Reporter says that this weekend's box office saw an additional $27 million added to the domestic total for the MCU's latest. That means Chloe Zhao's picture sits at $118 million at the time of writing. Pretty good for a 10-day release in a pandemic. Even more interesting, it was able to hold off a big family feature in Clifford the Big Red Dog. That all-ages attraction even exceeded expectations with a $14 million opening weekend. Not too shabby for a hybrid release on Paramount+ and in theaters. It will be curious if Eternals can climb to the heights that Shang-Chi and Venom reached over this year. The start has been strong, but it will have to sustain the momentum to have a shot of clearing that $200 million bar. So, the MCU continues to find a way amid uncertain times.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO