Teamfight Tactics Set 6 is finally live and with almost a week’s worth of games played, the meta is finally beginning to form. Although we had our initial suspicions about what comps might be strong out the gate, this week on Patch 11.22 has revealed why you play the game. While some strong comps like Academy Lux certainly looked like they would rule the roost right, some under-the-radar comps like Challenger Fiora and slow rolling Lissandra have taken their place at the top of the meta.

