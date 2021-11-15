ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Eternals' tops the box office for the second week with $27.5 million

By George Costantino
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Eternals topped the box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $27.5 million. After two weeks, the film — starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden — has earned $118.8 million domestically and has pulled in another $162.6 million from overseas, bringing its current worldwide...

wmleader.com

Box Office: Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Tops Box Office Above ‘Clifford’

“Eternals” will keep its crown at the domestic box office, as the Marvel entry is projected to repeat as No. 1 with an estimated $27 million gross in its second weekend. Should current projections pan out, the MCU entry will fall approximately 62% in its sophomore outing. Measured against the second weekends of other Marvel Studios releases this year, that’s a much stepper drop than the 52% sink of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and a healthier one than the 67% tumble “Black Widow” took. However, that latter film simultaneously debuted as a rental on Disney Plus through the streamer’s Premier Access program, a release strategy that undoubtedly impacted its ultimate box office performance.
ENTERTAINMENT
EW.com

Eternals continues box office reign, Clifford debuts strong in second place

The Eternals continue to reign supreme. The latest installment in the Marvel superhero universe grossed $27.5 million in its second weekend, bringing its 10-day domestic total to $118.4 million. And a big red dog wasn't far behind. Paramount's Clifford the Big Red Dog surpassed box office expectations in its first...
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Eternals Retains No. 1 Spot with $27.5M, Dropping 61%; Clifford the Big Red Dog Takes 2nd w/ $16.42M 3-Day/$22M 5-Day Debut

Disney/Marvel’s Eternals repeated atop the North American box office this weekend with an estimated $27.5M — a drop of 61% from its $71.3M opening — as it fended off the Paramount newcomer Clifford the Big Red Dog. The latter film posted a solid opening in second place, while Focus Features’ specialty release Belfast debuted in the top 10.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Conjures Up $4.5M in Previews

Ghostbusters: Afterlife conjured up $4.5 million in Thursday night previews as it opens on the eve of the lucrative Thanksgiving holiday corridor. Sony rolled out the film in 3,450 locations beginning at 4 p.m. local time, including Imax and Premium Large Format screens. The studio and filmmakers are hoping for a three-day debut in the $27 million-$28 million range; other analysts are targeting $30 million-plus. Based on Ivan Reitman’s iconic film Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by his son, Jason Reitman. Billed as the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe, the story tells what happens when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd.
MOVIES
CBS Boston

New Trailer Released For Boston-Filmed Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

BOSTON (CBS) – A new trailer was released this week for the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” and if you look closely you may see some familiar sights. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others. Scenes for the star-studded movie were filmed in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. In the new trailer, Downtown Boston, a snowy Mass Pike and Wheaton College can all be spotted. “Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet. The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.
BOSTON, MA
southernillinoisnow.com

Lily Collins is “coming in haute” in second season trailer for ‘Emily in Paris’

Star and producer Lily Collins returns as the titular character in the new second-season trailer for Netflix’s Emily in Paris. This time around, she’s “looking for amour…and coming in haute,” according to the new footage of the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series. There’s break-up sex, fashion, and, of course, travelogue-worthy shots of the City of Lights.
PARIS, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Christoph Waltz to Star in Amazon Thriller ‘The Consultant’

Christoph Waltz is headed to Amazon. The Oscar winner will star in a series called The Consultant for the tech giant’s Prime Video streaming platform. The show, from Servant creator Tony Basgallop, MGM Television and Amazon Studios, is described as a darkly comedic workplace thriller that explores a sinister relationship between boss and employee. It’s inspired by a 2015 novel of the same title by Bentley Little. Matt Shakman (WandaVision, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will direct and executive produce along with Basgallop and Waltz. “It’s a huge honor to be working with the talents of Matt Shakman and Christoph Waltz on this...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds Delroy Lindo to Cast

Delroy Lindo is joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Blade,” starring Mahershala Ali as the titular human-vampire hybrid. Lindo, who most recently appeared in the Netflix Western “The Harder They Fall,” is the first actor to join the cast since Ali broke the news of the “Blade” reboot at the end of Marvel Studios’ 2019 panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli”) is directing the feature project from a script by Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO’s “Watchmen”). It’s unclear who Lindo will be playing, but one strong possibility is Jamal Afari, who in the Marvel comics is the man who raised and...
MOVIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

House of Gucci: Salma Hayek recalls ‘mortifying’ experience of filming mud bath scene with Lady Gaga

Salma Hayek has reflected on the scene she struggled with the most when filming House of Gucci.The actor plays Pina Auriemma in the new film, a friend and confidant of Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani – the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Hayek explained that she was set to shoot a scene in a spa with Gaga in which their characters share a mud bath.“I’ve never done a mud bath – which, by the way,...
CELEBRITIES

