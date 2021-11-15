ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Kohr Explores: Kevin and Franky’s take on a French dip

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xy5C6_0cx5YMQ800

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This past weekend was “National French Dip Day,” and Portland is home to Kevin and Franky’s, a restaurant dedicated to the dish.

A french dip is a sandwich served up with hot slices of beef or pork on a french roll along with a side of Au jus.

Kohr Harlan went out to Southwest Portland Monday morning to check out the restaurant’s creative take on this classic sandwich.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Dip#Ore#Beef#Food Drink#Kohr Explores
KOIN 6 News

New river park downtown?

The Portland City Council voted Wednesday, Nov. 17, to explore the idea of a new waterfront mini-park on the east bank of the Willamette River between the Burnside and Morrison Bridges.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy