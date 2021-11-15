Kohr Explores: Kevin and Franky’s take on a French dip

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This past weekend was “National French Dip Day,” and Portland is home to Kevin and Franky’s, a restaurant dedicated to the dish.

A french dip is a sandwich served up with hot slices of beef or pork on a french roll along with a side of Au jus.

Kohr Harlan went out to Southwest Portland Monday morning to check out the restaurant’s creative take on this classic sandwich.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.