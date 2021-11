ABINGTON (CBS) — An Abington restaurant is heavily damaged after a car slammed into it on Monday. It happened to D’Ann’s Sports and Entertainment Restaurant on Centre Avenue. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one in the restaurant was hurt. There was just one employee inside, in the far end of the building, when it happened. A car slammed into D’Ann’s Sports and Entertainment Restaurant in Abington on Monday (WBZ-TV) D’Ann’s is a family-owned business that has been open since 1959. They will be open for take out and delivery only from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will re-open fully at 11 a.m. It’s unclear what caused the car to go into the building.

ABINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO