Have you ever eaten at an Applebee's? Billed as a "Neighborhood Grill + Bar," the casual sit-down restaurant chain with more than 1,500 locations in all 50 states is known for serving indulgent comfort food such as mozzarella sticks, grilled chicken sandwiches, and ground beef-loaded nachos (via ScrapeHero). And while menu items such as a fresh strawberry balsamic chicken salad and a buttery sirloin steak are consistently recommended, the chain's employees have also warned against duds including frozen, pre-made mashed potatoes and its Quesadilla Burger, a mashup that fails in both the 'dilla and burger categories.

