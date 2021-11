The Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for all U.S. adults Friday, but can you now get one?. Boosters were previously recommended for people who initially received their second Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago if they’re 65 or older or are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions. Boosters are also recommended for people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO