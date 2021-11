Believe it or not, Samsung is still looking to launch the Galaxy S21 FE. Even though we've been hearing about its launch for a very long time, the smartphone has been delayed a number of times. It’s to the point that we now nearly know everything about the smartphone — the only thing that’s left is for Samsung to officially launch it. A report previously claimed that Samsung was looking to launch the S21 FE in January next year. Now, according to a leak by Jon Prosser, Samsung will host two Unpacked events — one in January and February — to launch the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S22.

