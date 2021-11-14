ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Authority: Blustery conditions Monday before mid-week warm up

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Blustery conditions are in store Monday with scattered showers lingering in the morning. Temperatures won't reach 50 in the big cities on Monday. It'll also be quite windy and rather cloudy. The sun is back in full force on Tuesday, but it...

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Expect Rainy Conditions With Gusty Winds

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The wet weather pattern continues for South Florida this weekend and now with added windy conditions to the forecast. A stronger northeast breeze has developed and will continue to push showers through the area on Saturday. The strong wind has also triggered a Wind Advisory for coastal Broward and Miami-Dade through Saturday night. The stronger breeze will keep the beach and boating hazards in place both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts near 30 knots have a small craft advisory in effect along with a high risk of rip currents. Wind Advisory (CBS4) When it comes to flooding, the threat has decreased for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday stay in the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip. A strong cold front will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight with a burst of cool air. South Florida will wake up to the 50s on Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies. The pleasant weather and cool temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving Day.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Slight chance of an early morning shower as a cold front moves into the Chicago area. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Above normal temps. A reinforcing cold front moves through this evening. The cold air from these fronts settles in on Monday and leaves us with sunshine but a high temperature only in the mid-30s.November 21Norm- 46Sat- 50Today- 49Sunrise- 6:49amForecastToday- an isolated morning shower then decreasing clouds and breezy. Hi of 49. SW winds become NW this afternoon, gusting to 35 mph. Tonight- clear and cold, 20Monday- sunny and cold. Hi near 34. Enjoy today, cold is on the way! AM showers, then sun, then cold. Sunny breezy and mild but getting colder!
CHICAGO, IL
WLUC

Snowy and blustery Sunday with a warm up mid-next week

While it will be calm tonight, snowy conditions will persist all throughout Sunday and into the morning of Monday. A front allows snow to move into our area from the west and brings a round of lake effect snow afterwards. Though the snow won’t stick around for very long due to a small warm up mid-next week around Tuesday into Wednesday. Small show showers are possible on Thanksgiving Day so keep that in mind while traveling to your family gathering.
KDVR.com

Seasonal Sunday, Warming up Monday and Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Dry sunny weather returns on today with high temperatures where right we should be, in the low 50s. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon it will be breezy with more clouds moving in with our next system. Snow...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as cold as yesterday morning waking up.  Winds out of the south ahead of an area of low pressure will keep our temperatures seasonable. Widespread light rain arrives around 11:00 a.m. and will last through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) During the night as temperatures fall, we could see a few flakes for Monday morning but little to no accumulation is expected. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most of the light rain and snow mix will be east along the ridges. We kick off the work week with high temperatures only in the upper 30s, but it will stay mainly...
PITTSBURGH, PA

