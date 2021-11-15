ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Providence Opens Nominations for Nineteenth Annual MLK Hall of Fame Awards

 4 days ago

Celebrating Dr. King’s Legacy through the Work of Providence Civic Leaders

Providence, RI – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today announced the City of Providence is now accepting nominations for its nineteenth annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This award and ceremony are powerful reminders of Dr. King’s legacy and the ways his vision lives on in the work of Providence’s civic leaders.

Letters of nomination will be accepted until Monday, December 13. Individuals are welcome to nominate local individuals who have made meaningful contributions to social justice in the City of Providence. Nominees must be a resident of Providence or have accomplished a significant amount of community work in Providence. Letters should be no more than two pages long and specify how the nominee exemplifies the spirit of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s commitment to equity, civil rights, and justice.

For a complete list of past honorees, visit the Human Relations Commission’s website at https://www.providenceri.gov/hr-commission/mlk-hof/.

Electronic submissions are preferred. Electronic submissions can be made to Andi Wheeler, Director of the Human Relations Commission, at

*protected email*

. Letters can also be submitted by mail or in person to:

The Providence Human Relations Commission

City Hall, Suite 101

25 Dorrance Street

Providence, RI 02903

ATTN: Andi Wheeler

###

ABOUT

Providence is the capital and most populous city of the state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. It was founded in 1636 by Roger Williams, a Reformed Baptist theologian and religious exile from the Massachusetts Bay Colony. He named the area in honor of "God's merciful Providence" which he believed was responsible for revealing such a haven for him and his followers. The city is situated at the mouth of the Providence River at the head of Narragansett Bay.

