Red Black Football Podcast (Week 12 at Buffalo w/ John Richardson)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap all the action from Week 10! The hosts start with reactions to our fantasy headlines: Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to miss one-two weeks with a mild MCL sprain, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL one day after the Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr., the Tennessee Titans have placed wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve and New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers finally scored his first NFL touchdown! After the news, Marcas and Michael review lessons they learned in Week 10 and talk about the weekend's top performers, wondering if Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs can build off his big game against the Jets and if New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry can keep scoring touchdowns. Next, the hosts lament the week's biggest disappointments, covering what went wrong for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams and Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. Then, the experts play a game of "Hype Train or Smokescreen," discussing the Chiefs offense, Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, and Trevor Siemian. Later, Marcas and Michael go over the top waiver wire targets for Week 11, and finally, we close the show with a preview of the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Monday Night Football matchup.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO