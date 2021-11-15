ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Hiltons, Law Roach, Crocs, Ronnie Fieg, Jerry Lorenzo & Allyson Felix to Be Honored at 2021 FNAAs

By Jennie Bell
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsvNA_0cx5RS9N00

For its 35th anniversary, the FN Achievement Awards make a welcome return to an in-person, star-studded extravaganza in New York after going virtual in 2020. The event — often dubbed the “Shoe Oscars” — is the footwear industry’s biggest night and will once again honor the people and companies who triumphed in the face of intense challenges.

What did it take to succeed in 2021? Vision, commitment, passion and — at times — a sense of humor. And the 2021 FNAA winners have all those characteristics in spades.

“We found this year’s list of winners particularly inspiring. In a year when so much changed as a result of the pandemic, each winner rose to the occasion, creating new opportunities, defining new fashion to be excited about and bringing a solid burst of momentum to the footwear universe,” said Michael Atmore, editorial director of FN and chief brand officer of Fairchild Media Group.

Below is a complete list of the 2021 FN Achievement Award winners:

Person of the Year: Ronnie Fieg

As his company celebrated its 10th anniversary, the Kith leader debuted flagships in Paris and Hawaii, and took on a new role with Clarks to bring a modern perspective to a footwear icon.

Shoe of the Year: Crocs Classic Clog

The Crocs Classic Clog phenomenon has been building for a few years and culminated to a full market takeover in 2021, appearing on the feet of customers of all types, in all corners of the globe.

The Icon Award: The Hiltons

Paris and Nicky Hilton have long been style icons of the pop culture lexicon, in large part due to the enduring style influence of family matriarch Kathy Hilton. Now thanks to Kathy’s breakout appearances on “The Real Housewives,” the world is recognizing the generational power of this trio .

Company of the Year: Authentic Brands Group

ABG has already amassed an impressive brand roster, but the biggest win came this year, when CEO Jamie Salter and partner Shaquille O’Neal achieved their dream of buying Reebok .

Style Influencer of the Year: Law Roach

Mega-stylist Law Roach was the genius behind some of the most memorable red-carpet looks of 2021, with an enviable client roster of “it” stars including Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra.

Designer of the Year: Jerry Lorenzo

The founder of Fear of God has long been a defining voice in the L.A. fashion scene, but through his latest partnerships with Zegna and Adidas , he’s putting his mark on new markets.

Retailer of the Year: Dick’s Sporting Goods

While other companies tread cautiously in 2021, Dick’s Sporting Goods unleashed multiple new banners to expand its physical footprint, attract more fans and inspire consumers.

Brand of the Year: Hoka One One

Hoka One One has been a rising star for Deckers Brands, who predicts the maximalist sneaker label could become a billion-dollar brand. With its crew of celebrity fans, that feat is looking increasingly likely.

Brand of the Year: On

2021 was a banner year for On in multiple ways. The Swiss footwear brand backed by tennis champion Roger Federer not only saw its shoes fly off shelves, but it also went public in August.

Launch of the Year: Saysh by Allyson Felix

Decorated track-and-field star Allyson Felix found a new footwear home this year: one she created. The Olympic gold medalist sprinter launched Saysh in June — a “by women, for women” shoe brand.

Launch of the Year: Larroud é

Former Barneys fashion director Marina Larroudé is utilizing her extensive industry knowledge to build her own eponymous DTC lifestyle brand.

Collaboration of the Year: A Ma Mani ére x Air Jordan 3

James Whitner’s A Ma Maniére retail chain reimagined a classic Air Jordan silhouette in a deeply personal way, celebrating the strength and courage of Black women — particularly Whitner’s mother.

Social Impact Award: Phillip Lim

Designer Phillip Lim has been one of the leading voices in the fashion community speaking out against hate crimes and violence against Asians, and has drawn much needed attention and funds to the cause.

Hall of Fame: Blake Krueger

Blake Krueger, who this year handed his CEO title to Brendan Hoffman, has been the driving force at Wolverine Worldwide since 1993 — as well as a defining figure in the shoe industry.

Emerging Talent Award: Titi Adesa

The Nigeria-born, London-based designer is finding a following for her elegant luxury heels, with supporters like Level Shoes and celebrities Emily Blunt , Jennifer Hudson and Andra Day.

Sustainability Leadership Award: Adidas

The athletic giant has set a goal for its entire supply chain to be carbon neutral by 2050. But through a series of more-immediate projects, it’s also working to “End Plastic Waste” in our communities and envision a circular future for sportswear.

The 2021 FNAAs will be held Nov. 30 at Cipriani South Street in New York. The event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Authentic Brands Group, FDRA, Informa, On and Wolverine Worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Simone Biles Goes Green in Cutout Gown and Minty Louboutin Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Simone Biles brought a refreshing take to the cutout trend at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The Olympic athlete hit the red carpet in a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The style featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured number also included bows with long ends accenting two straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles added an elegant touch to her ensemble with Mateo New York drop earrings and a dark green Judith Lieber clutch. For shoes, Biles created a two-tone look with mint green sandals. The Christian Louboutin style featured thin ankle and toe straps in shiny leather. The style added a bold pop of color to the “Courage to Soar” author’s outfit, while elevating her gown’s formal dress code with a modern twist. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Law Roach Is FN’s Style Influencer of the Year

Law Roach, stylist and image architect, has had a year chock-full of major milestones, and to commemorate his accomplishments, FN is crowning Roach as the Style Influencer of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. Roach has been responsible for styling Zendaya for years, and in 2021 her looks have been turned up a notch. Who can forget the custom Balmain leather look she wore to the Venice Film Festival, for instance? Roach also accompanied the star at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards where she took home the Fashion Icon award, wearing a custom Vera Wang ensemble that featured...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Allyson Felix to Receive FN’s Launch of the Year Award for Her Saysh Brand

Allyson Felix has one more title to add to her long list of accomplishments: FNAA winner. The Olympic gold medalist will be honored at the FN Achievement Awards ceremony on Nov. 30 with the Launch of the Year award for her new Saysh brand. A decorated track-and-field star, Allyson Felix gained national attention in 2019 when she made a public split from her sponsor, Nike, over its unfair policies regarding pregnant athletes. So in June, Felix debuted her own sneaker label, which she co-founded with her brother, Wes Felix. Saysh is described as a “by women, for women” imprint that also has...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Law Roach Says Zendaya Had "Big Shoes to Fill" at the CFDAs, So That Explains the Epic Skirt

"Zendaya and I are really grateful that people love what we do and what we've done through the years in using clothes to tell stories." — "Anytime I can lend my name or my platform to help elevate new emerging talent in fashion, it's going to be a yes for me,"Zendaya's stylist and Image Architect Law Roach told POPSUGAR over the phone five days before he showed up to the CFDA Fashion Awards with Zendaya, fashion icon of the year and dressed head to toe in Vera Wang Haute, on his arm. Law had been referring to his recent participation in the Shein x 100k Challenge design competition, for which he acted as guest judge and mentored an up-and-coming designer. But his presence and influence at the CFDAs achieve the exact same thing. Through his work dressing Zendaya and his recognition in the industry (he refers to American emerging designer of the year nominee Kenneth Nicholson, whom he sat with at the Met Gala, as one of his "fashion children"), he has paved the way toward representation for lesser-known brands, cultures, creatives, and marginalized people of color. This evening — and Zendaya's Vera Wang look, which significantly comes from an American fashion house — celebrates that.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Highsnobiety

Ronnie Fieg x New Balance 990v3 “Daytona”: Official Release Info

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Ronnie Fieg posted a gallery of photos giving his followers a behind-the-scenes look at...
APPAREL
AOL Corp

Oprah's Favorite Things include these supportive sneakers designed by Olympic track star Allyson Felix

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. A tradition as old as time, Oprah's annual Favorite Things list is an exciting array of gems across categories — food, apparel, home decor — and the greatest gift guide known to (wo)man. The recent reveal of the 2021 list marks the unofficial start of the holiday season — but also the beginning of restock-and-refresh season for our own closets. Let's start at the bottom, shall we? With feet.
SPORTS
Footwear News

FN to Honor the Generational Power of Paris, Nicky and Kathy Hilton at the 2021 FNAAs

The Hilton family has plenty to celebrate. Fresh off Paris Hilton’s glamorous wedding celebration, the heiress and entrepreneur will be honored alongside her sister, Nicky, and mother, Kathy, at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York. The trio will take home The Icon Award. This marks the second time the honor has been given — the only previous recipient was Iris Apfel. Paris and Nicky Hilton have long been style icons of the pop culture lexicon, ever since David LaChappelle captured their Barbie party girl aesthetic of pink, glitter, crystals, daring frills and over-the-top heels that would come to define...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

FN Names Kith’s Ronnie Fieg as the 2021 Person of the Year

Kith founder Ronnie Fieg has been named the 2021 Person of the Year by Footwear News, in recognition of his bold business acumen and uncanny talent for creating covetable product. While other retailers tread cautiously this year, Fieg charged full speed ahead by opening a sprawling flagship in Paris, plus a door in Hawaii. And to mark the 10th anniversary of the brand, Kith released its most elevated collection to date for fall ’21, which it celebrated in a 300-page collectible book starring a number of longtime fans and friends, including Raekwon, Daniel Arsham, Nigel Sylvester, Victor Cruz, Adrien Brody, Michael...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jerry Lorenzo
Person
Phillip Lim
Person
Nicky Hilton
Person
Kathy Hilton
Sole Collector

Ronnie Fieg Is Bringing Back 'Salmon Toe' and 'Leather Back' Asics

Ronnie Fieg isn’t done celebrating Kith’s 10-year anniversary just yet. Today, the store’s founder announced that there are two new Kith x Asics Gel-Lyte 5 collabs on the way to commemorate the store’s decade-long run. Fieg shared a first look at both the Kith x Asics Gel-Lyte 5 “Salmon Toe”...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Ronnie Fieg Celebrates 10 Years Of KITH x ASICS With Exclusive Zoom Panel And Surprise “Gift”

In the years since Ronnie Fieg founded KITH, he’s effectively made every sneaker brand a close friend. While he continues to foster these partnerships, few have come close to rivaling Fieg’s relationship with ASICS, which lit the runner craze around a decade ago. And to commemorate these years, the two seem to be reuniting for a special panel that’s exclusive only to the most dedicated of fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rick Owens and Converse Just Launched Their DRKSHDW DRKSTAR Collection

Rick Owens and Converse are back with another sneaker collab. The fashion designer and the footwear brand have teamed up once again to deliver their latest DRKSHDW DRKSTAR collection, which sneaker fans can purchase now. After updating the classic Converse Weapon with the DRKSHDW TURBOWPN release in August, Owen and Converse’s latest collaborative offering includes two reimagined versions of the classic Chuck 70 shoe including a high and low-cut style. The upper of each pair is crafted with a heavy-weight 18 oz twill cotton including with the extended tongue, which was also featured on both of Owen’s previous TURBODRK and TURBOWPN silhouettes....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

South Park and Adidas Have Another Sneaker Collab Coming Soon

Social media is buzzing over images of an upcoming South Park x Adidas sneaker collab that began circulating this week. After delivering the collaborative Campus 80 “Towelie” style in April, the German sportswear brand has joined forces with the popular TV series yet again, this time giving the iconic Stan Smith a new makeover. The photos reveal that the inspiration behind the collab is the show’s protagonist Stan Marsh and his signature blue and red beanie. The shoe dons a predominantly blue leather upper that’s coupled with a small red suede panel by the mudguard, blue shoelaces and a hairy suede tongue...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocs#Fnaa#Fairchild Media Group
Footwear News

Jordan Brand to Deliver the Air Jordan 3 ‘Patchwork’ on Cyber Monday

Jordan Brand has a new iteration of the Air Jordan 3 dropping soon that’s perfect to add to your holiday shopping list this season. The sportswear brand confirmed via the Nike SNKRS app that the latest Air Jordan 3 “Patchwork” will hit shelves before month’s end. According to the brand, the new makeup of Michael Jordan’s popular signature shoe references vintage fabrics stores. The upper features a DIY-inspired patchwork design predominantly with the woodland, rain, and oak bark camo patterns serving as the base of the style. This iteration of the shoe also incorporates premium waxed canvas, herringbone, wool, and twill materials...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Telfar, Jeremy Scott and Other Brands and Designers Are Driving Search Trends on StockX

Secondary market platform StockX is a place people visit to pick up sneakers and more from the hottest names and designers. Its latest “Big Facts” report shed light on what consumers have sought out the most. In the “Big Facts: People and Brands to Watch” report, StockX revealed the year-over-year search spikes on its app, from October 2020 to October 2021. The brand with the largest spike was Telfar, which was up 1,050% for the period, and the person leading search spikes was Jeremy Scott, who was up 720%. Other brands that experienced large spikes for the period include Ambush (980%), Rick...
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Is Golden in a Glimmering Michael Kors Dress Paired With a Camel Overcoat for the 2021 InStyle Awards

Kate Hudson brought drama and flair to the black carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards. The “Bride Wars” actress attended the star-studded fashion event last night with designer Michael Kors on her arm while in a gold Kors dress that featured a sparkling design throughout and a turtleneck neckline that’s on trend at the moment. The dress also incorporated long sleeves and a long hem for an extra sophisticated feel. Hudson accessorized the garment with a camel-colored coat draped over her shoulders. Although her footwear got covered up by this daring gold gown, Hudson most likely turned to one of her favorite shoe styles. On red carpets, she usually fancies sharp pumps and breezy sandals that help to unify her outfit’s vibe. This year’s InStyle ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dr. Martens & Lazy Oaf Collaborate on Shoes With Smiley & Sad Face Prints That Let You Pick a Mood

Dr. Martens and Lazy Oaf are back with its fourth collaborative collection, this time reimagining some of the famous footwear brand’s newly popular staples. The news comes after the brands first few collaborations from 2017, 2019 and onward that have created fun iterations of boots and shoes. It’s both Dr. Martens and Lazy Oaf’s mission to fully exude self-expression while also taking cues from one another to create interesting designs. Featuring Lazy Oaf’s signature happy/sad motifs, the collection influences consumers to depend on their mood when choosing their shoes. The collection includes three options: a pair of Sinclair boots, Bex lace-up shoes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Went for a Monochrome Athleisure Look in Nothing but Navy with Brooks Sneakers

Jennifer Garner brought the monochrome trend to athleisure in her nothing but navy ensemble while out and about in LA. The “13 Going on 30” actress kept it color consistent from head to toe in her gym gear. She was photographed in a pair of dark blue leggings with a zip-up hoodie that featured a white interior and hood lining. She also wore a pair of classic Wayfarer sunglasses. For footwear, Garner went with her go-to sneaker brand, Brooks. The road running shoes feature a navy blue mesh upper with a thick white sole, white detailing across the top and the classic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Reveal Release Date, Drawings, And A New Campaign

Crocs’ highy anticipated release with Salehe Bembury has been gaining traction all season long. Now, we finally know the collaboration’s official launch date, colorways and campaign stars. The Salehe Bembury x Crocs collection’s first drop will officially launch on Dec. 14 on Crocs.com. The $85 style, deemed the Pollex clog, revamps Crocs’ Classic clog silhouette with an allover texture. The swirling ridges that cover the shoes are actually based on the shapes of Salehe’s own fingerprints, creating ridges for greater traction. The Pollex clogs also feature upper holes for greater ventilation, as well as Crocs’ signature textured footbeds for added comfort. They...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Foot Locker Appoints COO, BCBGMax Azria Names Creative Director + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 18, 2021: Foot Locker Inc. today announced a series of leadership appointments and promotions. Frank Bracken, EVP and CEO of Foot Locker North America, has been promoted to the role of COO, where he will oversee global operations including supply chain and global technology. Susie Kuhn, SVP and GM of Foot Locker Europe, has been promoted to the role of president of EMEA and GM of Foot Locker Europe. EVP...
BUSINESS
Sole Collector

Ronnie Fieg on Asics Collabs, Supply Chain Issues, & Kith's 10th Year | The Complex Sneakers Podcast

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. They are joined this week by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, who brings with him some exclusive Asics collaborations to unveil his brand's 10-year anniversary celebrations. In addition to breaking down the "Salmon Toe" and "Leatherback" Asics Gel Lyte Vs, he talks about how much supply chain issues have disrupted the footwear business, sneaker trips to Tokyo, and that lost feeling of opening a box and seeing a new shoe for the first time. Also, Welty celebrates his new gig as superintendent and the co-hosts talk about car crashes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy