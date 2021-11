Austria has introduced severe restrictions for unvaccinated people following a spike in new Covid cases.Around two million people who have yet to be fully vaccinated have been put under lockdown as of Monday 15 November, only permitted to leave home for a slim number of reasons such as food shopping or work.“We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said after the seven-day infection rate hit more than 800 cases per 100,000 people.But what do the new rules mean for travellers? Here’s what we know so far.Can vaccinated Brits travel to Austria?Yes. If...

