Airdrop hunters flocked to MetaMask Swap and the Polygon network in an effort to qualify for a possible token distribution from the popular cryptocurrency wallet provider. Five- to six-figure-size airdrops have become the new norm in the crypto sector, and a growing number of analysts believe there are more to come. In September, dYdX distributed a massive airdrop to early users, and last week, the Ethereum Name Service gave out roughly $17,000 to $30,000 in ENS tokens to platform users. Anticipation of additional “helicopter money” has also led to a flurry of airdrop hunters seeking out the next big score.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO