This week Podcast of Champions host Ryan Abraham goes solo talking about the biggest news in the Pac-12 with Washington head coach Jimmy Lake being fired one week after he was suspended by the school. UW now joins USC and Washington State as the Pac-12 programs that have fired their head coaches midseason in 2021, setting up what should be a very interesting Apple Cup next week (host David Woods coined the game as the “Application Bowl” on Twitter).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO