UK police probe whether car explosion at hospital was attack

 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — British police and intelligence services are working to determine whether a taxi explosion outside a Liverpool hospital was a deliberate attack. The...

Fox News

Liverpool car explosion leaves 1 dead in blast outside UK hospital

Counter-terrorism police in Britain were investigating an explosion at a hospital Sunday in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another. Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident, but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNEM

Police arrest three after deadly Liverpool hospital car explosion

UK police arrested three young men after a car explosion killed one person and left another injured near a Liverpool hospital. "Officers in Merseyside have arrested three men — aged 29, 26 & 21 — in the Kensington area of Liverpool under the Terrorism Act," Great Manchester Police tweeted Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Counter-terrorism police probe fatal blast at hospital

Counter-terrorism police are investigating an explosion at a hospital which killed one person and injured another. Merseyside Police were called to reports of a blast involving a vehicle – believed to be a taxi – at Liverpool Women’s Hospital at 10.59am on Sunday. Officers along with crews from Merseyside Fire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

UK opens inquiry into death of woman caught up in Skripal attack

Britain announced on Thursday a public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who was exposed to nerve agent Novichok after the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in 2018.  Interior minister Priti Patel said she hoped the inquiry "will bring comfort" to Sturgess' family "through a greater understanding of the circumstances" of her death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Uganda police kill 5 suspects as attacks probe widens

Uganda police shot dead five suspects and arrested 21 people Thursday, an official said, as part of an investigation into twin suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State group that killed four people. Tuesday's explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the East African country, which has tightened security and mounted an investigation into the bombings, with President Yoweri Museveni vowing to defeat "the terrorists". The attacks in the capital Kampala occurred within minutes of each other, with two suicide bombers on motorbikes disguised as "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers detonating a device near parliament, while a third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station. Ugandan police said the attacks were the work of "domestic terrorists" linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that the United States has linked to IS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Zac Stacy Victim Back In Hospital Over Injuries Suffered In Attack

Kristin Evans -- the woman who was brutally attacked by Zac Stacy -- is back in the hospital dealing with injuries she suffered in the violent incident, TMZ Sports has learned. Sources tell us Evans, who initially received medical care in the hours following the attack, returned to the hospital...
NFL
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Country Singer Hospitalized Following Speedboat Accident

A beloved country singer is recovering in the hospital after he suffered severe injuries in a boating accident. Thagio Costa, the 36-year-old singer known for hits like "JBL Pro Paredão" and "Eu e o Coração," was hospitalized in the Brazilian city of Belém after he was run over by a speedboat at the Furo do Maguari.
ACCIDENTS
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother says ‘Karen’ neighbour called police over her child’s Barbie car

A mother says her neighbour called the police to complain about her car – specifically, the pink plastic one her child drives.“So, my neighbour called the cops because my kid’s Barbie car is beeping,” the mom, Alicia Rivera, said on TikTok. “This is just the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”In a series of videos, police officers can be seen inspecting the small toy vehicle in Ms Rivera’s driveway, which appears to be somewhere in New York state. One of those videos has gone viral, garnering over 1.6m views.According to Ms Rivera, her neighbor called 911 because...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blavity.com

Atlanta Couple Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 8 Kids

Keianna Burns and Ronnell Burns, a married couple with eight children, died in a murder-suicide in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month, six months after moving to the city to grow their salon business. Police said the couple, who were regarded as influencers on social media, was home alone on the...
ATLANTA, GA

