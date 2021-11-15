ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snap Counts: Lions-Steelers

By John Maakaron
AllLions
 5 days ago
Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback

Running backs

  • D'Andre Swift: (66) 93%
  • Jason Cabinda: (7) 10% -- 27 special teams snaps (79%)
  • Godwin Igwebuike: (4) 6% -- 26 special teams snaps (76%)
  • Jermar Jefferson: (3) 4%

For the majority of the 2021 season, running back D'Andre Swift was playing approximately 70% of offensive snaps. With Jamaal Williams being out for a second consecutive week, Swift saw an increase in playing time and carries. The second-year running back finished with 33 carries and 130 rushing yards.

Tight ends

  • T.J. Hockenson: (67) 94%
  • Brock Wright: (36) 51% -- 10 special teams snaps (29%)

Wide receivers

  • Trinity Benson: (48) 68%
  • Kalif Raymond: (47) 66% -- Six special teams snap (18%)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: (43) 61% -- Six special teams snaps (18%)
  • KhaDarel Hodge: (4) (6%) -- 17 special teams snaps (50%)
  • Geronimo Allison: (2) 3%

Offensive linemen

