Snap Counts: Lions-Steelers
Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Quarterback
- Jared Goff: (71) 100%
Running backs
- D'Andre Swift: (66) 93%
- Jason Cabinda: (7) 10% -- 27 special teams snaps (79%)
- Godwin Igwebuike: (4) 6% -- 26 special teams snaps (76%)
- Jermar Jefferson: (3) 4%
For the majority of the 2021 season, running back D'Andre Swift was playing approximately 70% of offensive snaps. With Jamaal Williams being out for a second consecutive week, Swift saw an increase in playing time and carries. The second-year running back finished with 33 carries and 130 rushing yards.
Tight ends
- T.J. Hockenson: (67) 94%
- Brock Wright: (36) 51% -- 10 special teams snaps (29%)
Wide receivers
- Trinity Benson: (48) 68%
- Kalif Raymond: (47) 66% -- Six special teams snap (18%)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: (43) 61% -- Six special teams snaps (18%)
- KhaDarel Hodge: (4) (6%) -- 17 special teams snaps (50%)
- Geronimo Allison: (2) 3%
Offensive linemen
