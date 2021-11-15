ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NextSource Materials Adds Proprietary and Established Coating Process to its Battery Anode Facility Collaboration

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ('NextSource' or the 'Company') announces it has signed a binding Amended and Restated Collaboration Agreement ('Enhanced Collaboration Agreement') with key processors of anode material within the Tesla supply chain ('the Partners') to incorporate a proprietary and established graphite...

