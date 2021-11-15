NextSource Materials Adds Proprietary and Established Coating Process to its Battery Anode Facility Collaboration

Tesla Megapack was chosen by UK companies Harmony Energy and Tag Energy to provide storage for two huge new facilities to be built in the UK: Chapel Farm and Jamesfield Farm. Global clean energy enterprise Tag Energy has grown its UK presence following the acquisition of a 60% stake in two 50MW battery storage projects in a joint venture with Harmony Energy, as per their news release on 16 November 2021. TagEnergy is a clean energy enterprise for a new cycle in the renewable energy industry. It was formed in 2019 to accelerate the energy transition by developing and investing in competitive and Clean Power Stations in order to compete directly and actively on the energy markets.

