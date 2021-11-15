Charlie's Holdings Reports Revenue Growth of 34% to $5.2 Million and Operating Income of $0.4 Million for Third Quarter 2021
COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ('Charlie's' or the 'Company'), an industry leader in the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space, today announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. The Company reported an increase in revenue, gross profit and...www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0