ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Charlie's Holdings Reports Revenue Growth of 34% to $5.2 Million and Operating Income of $0.4 Million for Third Quarter 2021

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ('Charlie's' or the 'Company'), an industry leader in the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space, today announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. The Company reported an increase in revenue, gross profit and...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Optinose Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

YARDLEY, PA — Optinose (NASDAQ: OPTN) reported financial results this week for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and provided operational updates. “We continued to make progress during third quarter 2021 towards our objectives of growing XHANCE and successfully completing our chronic sinusitis program,” stated CEO Peter Miller. “XHANCE net revenue increased 41% compared to third quarter 2020 and we completed enrollment in the second of our two pivotal chronic sinusitis clinical trials. I am pleased with the business that we have built promoting XHANCE as a treatment for the approximately 1 million patients diagnosed with nasal polyps. But what excites me is the significant new opportunities for growth if we are successful in developing XHANCE as a treatment for chronic sinusitis. A label expansion for chronic sinusitis will expand the target patient population for which our specialty-focused sales force can promote XHANCE as an appropriate treatment from approximately 1 million patients to approximately 3 million patients diagnosed and treated by the physicians that we target today. In addition, there is potential for a partner to leverage their deployed presence in primary care to expand promotion of XHANCE to a total of up to 30 million people in the U.S. who have chronic sinusitis.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

University Bancorp 3Q2021 Net Income $7,163,914, $1.47 Per Share

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:UNIB) announced that it had an unaudited net income attributable to University Bancorp, Inc. common stock shareholders in 3Q2021 of $7,163,914, $1.47 per share on average shares outstanding of 4,863,496 for the third quarter, versus an unaudited net income of $11,483,780,106, $2.20 per share on average shares outstanding of 5,206,899 for 3Q2020. For the 12 months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $29,814,947, $6.17 per share on average shares outstanding of 4,835,673 for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

FinCanna Capital Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') ('the Company') (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company focused on the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, announces that further to its news release of Nov. 17, 2021, its Board of Directors has approved a consolidation of the Company's issued share capital on the basis of ten (10) common shares for one (1) new share of the Company (the 'Consolidation'). The Company currently has 121,146,013 common shares outstanding and will have approximately 12,114,601 common shares outstanding after completion of the Consolidation. The number of outstanding stock options and warrants of the Company will similarly be adjusted by the Consolidation ratio, and the exercise prices of the stock options, warrants and convertible debentures will be adjusted accordingly.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Momentum in profitability continues at KEL, reports 190% jump in net profit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI/ATK): The automobile industry is synonymous with the name Kinetic Engineering Limited- a company that has been spearheading revolution in the automobile industry for over five decades. While the pandemic forced everyone to go through a rough patch, Kinetic continues to see aggressive profitability even in the current quarter. With renewed energy and dedication Kinetic is staying true to being an industry leader.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operating Income#Charlie S Holdings#Chuc#Company#Board#Pmta#Otcqb Venture Market
MarketWatch

Foot Locker reports big earnings beat and says inventory levels are 'ready' for the holidays, but stock falls

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. fell 4.5% in premarket trading, even after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported Friday fiscal third-quarter adjusted profit and sales that rose above expectations, while cost of sales fell, and said it was "ready" for the holidays despite the supply chain issues. Net income fell to $158 million, or $1.52 a share, from $265 million, or $2.52 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.93 from $1.21, well above the FactSet consensus of $1.37. Sales grew 3.9% to $2.19 billion, above the FactSet consensus...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Marketing
pinalcentral.com

Kohl's reports third quarter profit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl's Corp. (KSS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $243 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.65 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Caldwell Reports Strong Growth in Revenue and Operating Profit

Quarterly revenue of $41.7M, a 271% increase year-over-year. Full year revenue of $119.8M, a 106% increase year-over-year. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended August 31, 2021. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. Financial results include those of IQTalent Partners, Inc. (IQTP) beginning on the date of acquisition of December 31, 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

LTFD Partners' Q3 2021 Revenue Increased 32% Quarter-Over-Quarter to $8.8 Million, Net Income Grew 40% to $2.2 Million, and Basic EPS Grew 21% to $0.17

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LSFP) (www.LFTDPartners.com), today announced its fifth consecutive quarter of growth in revenue, net income, and basic and diluted earnings per share during the third quarter of 2021, driven by the growth of its wholly-owned subsidiary Lifted Made (www.LiftedMade.com), maker of the award-winning Urb Finest Flowers brand of hemp-derived products. On a quarter-over-quarter basis:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Timely Files Quarterly Report On OTCMarkets; Shows Pretax Income From Operations Of $2.2 Million+ During Third Quarter 2021

The Pretax Income Through Seven Months Ended September 30, 2021, Was $4.9+ Million. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC:SPOI) ('SPOI' or the 'Company'), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, today announced that it has timely filed its Quarterly Report for the Third Quarter of 2021[1].
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (OTC PINK: ATHC) Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; ATHC Prepares for Market Adoption and Significant Revenue Growth in 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / (Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation) - Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the 'Company' or 'Accelerated') (OTC PINK:ATHC), announced its quarterly financial results for the third quarter of 2021, ended September 30, 2021 and further guidance. ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides business services for SMB's and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
insidebitcoins.com

FTX US’s Third-Quarter Revenues Show An Impressive 500% Increase

FTX US has announced its trading results for the third quarter of the year. The firm stated that its trading volume for Q3 grew by 500%. Also, it held about 4.5% of the U.S crypto spot-market volume in the last quarter, which is a 2% increase from the volume in the second quarter.
STOCKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Snipp Interactive Reports Record Financial Results for Q3 2021 with 154% YoY Quarterly Revenue Growth, 169% Growth in Net Income from Operations, and 349% EBITDA Growth Representing the Highest Ever Recorded Quarterly Revenue, Net Income from Operations,

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector announces its financial results for Q3 2021. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and in US dollars. A copy of the complete unaudited interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
workboat.com

Gulf Island's third quarter revenue down

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. announced results Tuesday for the third quarter 2021. Revenue for the third quarter was $19.6 million, compared to $25.3 million for the third quarter 2020, a reduction of 22.6%. Consolidated net income from continuing operations for the third quarter 2021 was $5.3 million, compared to a loss of $4.3 million for the third quarter 2020. Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter included a gain of $9.1 million associated with the SBA’s forgiveness of $8.9 million of the company’s PPP loan, plus accrued interest. Operating income for the fabrication and services division was $400,000.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
siliconangle.com

Palantir posts 36% revenue growth for third quarter, but stock drops

Palantir Technologies Inc. today reported that its revenue in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 grew by 36% year-over-year, to $392 million, above the $385 million that analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected. The data management and analytics provider’s earnings per share didn’t disappoint either, reaching four cents per share...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy