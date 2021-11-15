Video: Let It Rock- Seger the Stones and MC5

Mick Rock, one of rock’s most iconic photographers, has died. He was 72. Rock’s death was confirmed in a statement shared via his Twitter which read in part, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side. Those who had the pleasure of existing in his orbit, know that Mick was always so much more than ‘The Man Who Shot The ’70s.’ He was a photographic poet — a true force of nature who spent his days doing exactly what he loved, always in his own delightfully outrageous way.”

