Fisherman dies after being rescued from Plymouth Harbor, family says

By Boston25News.com Staff
 6 days ago
Plymouth Harbormaster rescues fisherman

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A long-time Plymouth commercial lobsterman was found unresponsive in the waters of Plymouth Harbor on Sunday afternoon but has since died.

The fisherman’s daughter, Kristen Svenson, told Boston 25 News that her father, Micahel Furlong, passed away Monday in Plymouth.

“We are asking for respect and space at this time. We have nothing prepared. This was very unexpected,” Kristen said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they received a report around 1:05 p.m. of an unmanned boat out in Plymouth Harbor. They began searching the area by helicopter.

During the search, the Plymouth harbormaster reportedly found Furlong unresponsive in the water.

The harbormaster pulled the man out of the water and he was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

A family friend of the fisherman told Boston 25 News that he normally goes out fishing with another person which was not the case on Sunday.

No further information has been released at this time.

©2021 Cox Media Group

