ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'Am I better than Neuer?'

By BBC Sport
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has revealed he had an...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
David De Gea
Person
Bastian Schweinsteiger
The Independent

Graham Potter says top-flight debutant Jason Steele ‘finally getting his reward’

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele will make a belated Premier League debut at Aston Villa with the full backing of boss Graham Potter The 31-year-old, a regular in the Championship with Middlesbrough and Blackburn joined Brighton in 2018 but has been restricted to cup appearances.However, with number one Robert Sanchez suspended following his red card against Newcastle, Steele will finally get his chance in the top flight.“I’m really confident,” said Potter. “Jason trains really well every day, supporting the team and training at a really high level.“Whenever he’s come in he’s done well for us so he’s ready to play....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Walter Smith taught Cristiano Ronaldo to pass, says Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson paid tribute to football “giant” Walter Smith as he recounted how his former colleague taught Cristiano Ronaldo to pass the ball.Ferguson was among the speakers during a memorial service for the former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager, who died on October 26 at the age of 73 following a three-year battle with cancer.A private funeral had been held earlier this month for Smith, who won 21 trophies as Rangers manager, and the Glasgow Cathedral service allowed a number of people from the world of football to pay their respects.Ferguson recalled how he first noticed Smith’s coaching talents...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish
The Independent

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Harry Maguire to prove critics wrong

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Harry Maguire to silence his critics as he called his captain a “true example” of what was needed in a Manchester United player.Maguire came in for heavy scrutiny as United lost four of their last six Premier League games before the international break, with their captain criticised for his role in goals conceded in the 4-2 defeat at Leicester, the 5-0 loss to Liverpool and the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City before the international break.But Maguire enjoyed his time away with England as he scored against both Albania and San Marino to become his country’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Sociedad taking it ‘game by game’ in unlikely LaLiga title charge as Barcelona’s Xavi revolution begins

Looking around most of the top divisions in Europe as we hit roughly the third-of-the-way-through point, there aren’t too many surprise leaders and contenders.Quality, reputation, recent history and spending power has each of the likes of PSG, Chelsea, Man City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the top two of their respective divisions, while Napoli and AC Milan are making title pushes in Italy after going close in different prior campaigns of late.In Spain, though, there’s an absolute outlier: Real Sociedad lead the way, a point clear of Real Madrid and Sevilla with a five-point gap between themselves and last...
SOCCER
BBC

St Mirren v Livingston

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Antonio Conte warns Tottenham players he will find out if they don’t eat well

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is slowly implementing nutritional changes with his new squad and warned he will know if his orders are not being followed.The Italian banned ketchup and fizzy drinks from the training ground menu during his time at Chelsea and is said to have made similar demands in his first few weeks with Spurs.Eating and sleeping are valued highly by the experienced 52-year-old coach, who is preparing for the visit of Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.Conte said: “It is not only important the training or the game. You have to prepare yourself in the best possible way....
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ella Toone: Manchester United record goalscorer signs new deal until 2025

Manchester United's record goalscorer Ella Toone has signed a new contract until 2025. The 22-year-old forward joined the club in 2018 and has made 83 appearances, scoring 36 goals. She made her international debut for England in February and scored a hat-trick in last month's World Cup qualifier against Latvia.
SOCCER
The Independent

Pep Guardiola wants more from Joao Cancelo despite strong start to season

Pep Guardiola will continue to demand more from Joao Cancelo despite the full-back’s excellent start to the Premier League season.The Portuguese has shone in the left-back slot, with his movements forward and into midfield adding a dimension to the champions’ play that few rivals can match.The 27-year-old former Juventus defender was signed primarily as a right-back in 2019 but showed his ability to play on the opposite flank on a number of occasions last season.This term, due to a lack of options, playing on the left has been a necessity and, with Kyle Walker holding down the spot on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Qatar and PSG, a lasting bond beyond the 2022 World Cup

Qatar's investment in French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and its use of the club as a central tool for the gas-rich emirate's soft power diplomacy over the past decade, is unlikely to change after next year's World Cup, experts predict.  "Paris Saint-Germain is central to this policy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dan Biggar feels he has much more to offer Wales as he approaches landmark

Dan Biggar has underlined his desire to be part of Wales’ 2023 World Cup campaign as he nears a century of Test match appearances.Biggar will line up for the 98th time in Wales or British and Irish Lions colours when Australia arrive at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.And the fly-half continues to relish playing for club and country, excelling in the Gallagher Premiership at Northampton and thriving as Wales’ tactical controller.“I turned 32 last month, but I don’t feel 32 when I am training or playing,” Biggar said.“I feel as if I have become a better player since going to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy