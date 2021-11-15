'Am I better than Neuer?'

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is slowly implementing nutritional changes with his new squad and warned he will know if his orders are not being followed.The Italian banned ketchup and fizzy drinks from the training ground menu during his time at Chelsea and is said to have made similar demands in his first few weeks with Spurs.Eating and sleeping are valued highly by the experienced 52-year-old coach, who is preparing for the visit of Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.Conte said: “It is not only important the training or the game. You have to prepare yourself in the best possible way....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO