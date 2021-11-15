ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sesame Street Welcomes It’s First Ever Asian American Character

By clane
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonestly, I am surprised it took them this long. Sesame Street has announced there will be a new neighbor soon. Her name is Ji-Young and she is all set to create history. Who didn’t watch this show...

Say Hello to Ji-Young- Sesame Street’s First Asian American Character

Ji-Young- Sesame Street’s First Asian American Character. Kids love to see themselves in their favorite shows. And after 52 seasons, the first Asian American muppet has been introduced to join the cast of the iconic PBS children’s show, Sesame Street. After first airing in November of 1969, the show has become a staple in many households as a fun and educational television show to keep kids entertained while also having them learn important lessons. This new muppet, named Ji-Young, is joining a cast of well-known characters including Bert and Ernie, Big Bird, Elmo, and Cookie Monster.
