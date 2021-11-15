Top 9 Unforgettable Miranda Lambert Moments

Miranda Lambert sure lives in style. The country superstar has pretty diverse taste in spectacular homes, but they have one thing in common: they are absolutely beautiful. Lambert and her first husband, Blake Shelton, owned a home together in Nashville, though pictures of that property have yet to emerge. They also lived together in Oklahoma, but after their divorce in 2015, Lambert returned to the Nashville area full-time and purchased a spectacular rural estate for $3.4 million. The 400-acre property includes lush woods, fenced-in pastures, three separate residences, a lake with a boathouse and a six-bay garage.
