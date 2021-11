Do you know if your parents have wills—and what their wishes are for who gets what? This week's Money Confidential guest, Drew (not his real name), a 26-year-old living in Texas, thought his mother, who had terminal cancer, had a will drawn up to let everyone know how to split up her estate. But when she died and no will was found, a battle began between his siblings and his stepfather over her estate. "She had a few little scribbles of paper of like, 'Oh, I leave my house to this child of mine,' but none of them were valid," Drew says. "So there ended up being no plan in place."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO