EU ready to support sanctions on Russian mercenaries, France says

By Robin Emmott
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The European Union agreed on Monday to draft a list of possible sanctions on Russian mercenaries who could be deployed to West Africa's Sahel region, France's foreign minister said.

Reuters reported in September that Mali's military junta was in discussions about deploying Russia's Wagner Group in Mali read more , which France says is not acceptable because it has its own troops in the region.

"There's a common will to decide a legal framework for sanctions that will be put on the Wagner Group," Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters on the margins of an EU foreign ministers meeting that discussed Mali.

In order to avoid a lengthy legal procedure, any such sanctions will likely be within existing EU sanctions rules. Diplomats supportive of the French calls told Reuters on Friday that it would take some time to gather evidence so that the asset freezes and travel bans would not be overturned in court.

Le Drian said any sanctions would also be imposed on companies working with the Wagner Group.

French officials say the junta is turning to Wagner as part of efforts to cling to power beyond a transition period due to end after the Feb. 27 presidential and legislative elections.

Relations between France and its former colony have soured over Wagner and since Paris said in June it would reshape its 5,000-strong counter-terrorism mission in the region.

Mali's prime minister has accused Paris of abandoning Bamako. The West African country is a former French colony. Reuters has been unable to reach the Wagner Group for comment.

Over a dozen people with ties to the Wagner Group have previously told Reuters it has carried out clandestine combat missions on the Kremlin’s behalf in Ukraine, Libya and Syria. Russian authorities deny Wagner contractors carry out their orders.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Washington Examiner

Pull US forces if Germany pulls nuclear weapons support

If Germany withdraws active support for NATO's nuclear deterrence, the United States should relocate most of the 35,000 U.S. military personnel in Germany to other NATO member states. President Joe Biden is loath to criticize Germany's disinterest in being a reliable ally. Still, the relocation may soon become inevitable. Consider...
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine summons Bulgarian envoy over president's Crimea comments

KYIV/SOFIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine summoned the Bulgarian ambassador on Friday after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said the Crimean Peninsula was part of Russia after being annexed from Ukraine in 2014. In a presidential debate ahead of Bulgaria's run-off presidential vote on Sunday Radev said Western sanctions against Moscow...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercenaries#Mali#Russian#The European Union#The Wagner Group#French#West African#Kremlin
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian secret exports to USA and other NATO countries rise sharply

These deliveries include weapons, ammo and supplies of enriched uranium. Exports of classified goods from Russia to NATO and other countries increased dramatically in 2021, according to a report by Russian business daily RBK, citing customs data. Among these countries are the U.S., Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Estonia, the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Keep One Eye on Russia

Every couple years I try to make it a point to read a different history of World War I. The conflict has always fascinated me. It’s the war that broke the (old) world. It’s the war that in many ways spawned World War II and the Cold War. And it never should have happened. The world blundered into catastrophic bloodshed.
POLITICS
Washington Post

The U.S. is warning Russia on Ukraine. So far, the message isn’t getting through.

The guns of November are locked and loaded, as Russia continues to defy U.S. and European pressure to withdraw its troops from the volatile Ukraine border. The tense Ukraine standoff is a case study in diplomatic signaling that, thus far, hasn’t worked. For weeks, senior U.S. and European officials have warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull back what looks ominously like an invasion force — or face harsh consequences from a U.S.-led coalition.
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin says West taking Russia's 'red lines' too lightly

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West was taking Russia's warnings not to cross its "red lines" too lightly and that Moscow needed serious security guarantees from the West. In a wide-ranging foreign policy speech, the Kremlin leader also described relations with the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
New York Post

Russia tests hypersonic missile amid fresh confrontation with West

Russian guided-missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has successfully test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile against a target located in the White Sea waters, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday, November 18. The testing was conducted amid fresh confrontation between Russian and the West. Last week Britain’s most senior military officer,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Putin says U.S. ties 'unsatisfactory' but he is willing to talk

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday described Russia's relations with the United States as "unsatisfactory" but said Moscow was open to dialogue and his June summit with President Joe Biden had opened up room for an improvement in ties. "Yes, in many bilateral and international questions...
POTUS
Reuters

France to push migrant issue during EU presidency, Macron says

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - France will push for action on migration when it hosts the European Union presidency from January, President Emmanuel Macron was quoted as saying on Thursday, and he vowed to quickly crack down on illegal migrant camps in northern France. France takes the rotating presidency of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

