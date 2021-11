The coronavirus pandemic isn't over yet, no matter exhausting it is. And woodland creatures around our homes now are proving it. According to a report from NPR, scientists say white-tailed deer are increasingly carrying SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The deer are picking up the virus and carrying it with them across the country, spreading it to other deer possibly "indefinitely."

