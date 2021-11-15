Minnesota’s Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner Personality Test

A new Central Minnesota-based coffee roastery is adding a touch of gratitude to your morning routine. On Monday, Get Grateful Coffee Co. officially launched to the world. The brainchild of Brady Lindquist of New London, the idea was born a couple years ago during a trip to Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. Surrounded by the peace and stillness of breathtaking Rockie Mountains, Lindquist found himself reflecting on the significance of gratitude. Counting one's blessings, it's been said, can have a huge impact on improving overall mental health and wellness. So why not promote gratitude? Lindquist decided to pair the idea of gratitude with one of his other passions -- good coffee. The idea for Get Grateful Coffee Co. was born.

