ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner Personality Test

By Ashli Overlund
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thanksgiving is on its way and we're here for it! Everyone has a favorite side dish that they look forward to all year long. Did you know your favorite side says a lot about your personality? This year at your feast, pay attention to what everyone is eating. It says a...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

I Have A Chili Question: To Bean Or Not To Bean?

My boyfriend loves to cook; and I don't mind a bit, since he's great at it. We'll go through about 10 to 12 recipes on a Saturday morning, choose two or three, and then pick up the ingredients, and off he goes chopping veggies, preparing a variety of meats and seasonings, and adding his own special touch.
RECIPES
96.7 The River

Thanksgiving Foods Only A Minnesotan Could Love

Minnesotans follow a lot of the same Thanksgiving Day traditions as the rest of America. We take pride in cooking up the perfect turkey whether it's baked in our oven, deep-fried outside, smoked on the grill, or thrown in a turkey roaster. We're pros at our potato game too. Mashed, scalloped, caked, baked, you name it, we can do it.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Robbins
96.7 The River

Costco Recall on Popular Drink with Kids

Whenever we hear about a recall, we try and think "do I have that in my cupboard? In my pantry, fridge?" This time it is a recall from a popular drink with kids that may have been purchased from Costco. Metal or Glass??!! Well, that's not good!. Costco is issuing...
FOOD & DRINKS
96.7 The River

Apparently There’s More Than One Way to Care For Your Cast-Iron Skillet

What did I discover this week? Those people LOVE their cast-iron skillets. We have varying opinions on how to care for them, but you responded in such a positive way, I wanted to share everyone's thoughts and amazing suggestions. Thanks again for taking the time out of your busy day to write to me with your cast-iron care and seasoning techniques. I promise my iron-skillet looks a whole lot better today than it did in this photo.
LIFESTYLE
96.7 The River

The Holidays Don’t Have a Ruin Your Weight Loss Plan

Thanksgiving and Christmas are holidays where eating takes center stage. Christine Brown is the Medical Weight Loss Manager at Rejuv Medical. She joined me on WJON's Health Matter program this week. Brown says unhealthy holiday eating doesn't have to ruin a person's weight loss plan. She says there are many ways people can adjust the typical Thanksgiving meal without ruining the holiday experience.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Christmas Gifts#Grandparent
96.7 The River

Did You Know That Amazon Does This During The Holidays?

Some people love to wrap presents. I don't mind, but my presents aren't the most beautifully wrapped. I have relatives that LIVE for holiday wrapping, whether it be Christmas gifts, birthday gifts, anniversary gifts, you name it. They are so perfectly wrapped, I hate to open the gifts because what's inside couldn't possibly match the outstanding wrapping, ribbons, and sparkles of the package.
INTERNET
96.7 The River

New London’s Get Grateful Coffee Encourages Attitude of Gratitude

A new Central Minnesota-based coffee roastery is adding a touch of gratitude to your morning routine. On Monday, Get Grateful Coffee Co. officially launched to the world. The brainchild of Brady Lindquist of New London, the idea was born a couple years ago during a trip to Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. Surrounded by the peace and stillness of breathtaking Rockie Mountains, Lindquist found himself reflecting on the significance of gratitude. Counting one's blessings, it's been said, can have a huge impact on improving overall mental health and wellness. So why not promote gratitude? Lindquist decided to pair the idea of gratitude with one of his other passions -- good coffee. The idea for Get Grateful Coffee Co. was born.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
96.7 The River

Mike’s Discount Foods Now Open In Princeton

Mike's Discount Foods of Fridley posted on Facebook this summer that they will be coming to Princeton in the fall of 2021. They had signed the papers and would be coming to the Shopko building in Princeton, located behind McDonald's, Caribou Coffee, and Kwik Trip. The time has come, and they are now open.
PRINCETON, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy