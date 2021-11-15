Weekly survey: Are you still buying CDs?

Working through these nine symphonies in chronological order is a fascinating and disturbing experience, the giddy peaks and deep troughs of Sir Malcolm Arnold’s personal life mirrored in sound. If you’ve only ever encountered Arnold’s lighter output, you’re in for a surprise. There’s plenty of sardonic humour and a lengthy string of improbably memorable tunes, but the prevailing impression is one of deep seriousness. Arnold often wrote for large forces, but he was a master orchestrator: even at his most bombastic, the textures remain clear and bright. Composed between 1947 and 1986, these works span the composer’s career, the stark counterpoint which opens Symphony No. 1 revisited in the 9th. Andrew Penny’s Dublin recordings played a useful role in rehabilitating Arnold’s reputation in the late 1990s, and it’s good to hear them again, attractively repackaged at budget price to commemorate the composer’s centenary year. There’s a winning freshness to these performances, the all-important wind, brass and percussion writing ideally present.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO