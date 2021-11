At some point, you will be invited to a high school reunion. And you’re probably going to go because you want to see what happened to all those people. Where’s the jock who made your life miserable? The girl/guy who snubbed you for that date and broke your heart? The shy, nerdy guy that was always being slammed into the lockers? Who did well? And more importantly, who got what was coming to them? Karma can be a bitch.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO